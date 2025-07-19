《TAIPEI TIMES》Legislative Yuan votes to extend session to Aug. 31

Democratic Progressive Party caucus chief executive Rosalia Wu holds up an umbrella at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday, accusing the opposition parties of using the extended legislative session as a “legislative umbrella” to shield them from the law. Photo: Chen Yi-kuan, Taipei Times

2025/07/19 03:00

‘GROUNDLESS’?While the KMT and the TPP said the extension was needed to review urgent bills, the DPP said the opposition was using it as a ‘legislative umbrella’

Staff writer, with CNA

The opposition Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） and Taiwan People’s Party （TPP） yesterday voted to further extend the current legislative session to Aug. 31, lengthening the previously extended session by another month.

Using their combined majority, the two opposition parties outvoted the Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） 59-49, saying many urgent proposed bills should not be postponed to the next session.

The legislature meets in two regular sessions each year: one from February to the end of May, and the other from September to the end of December.

Yesterday’s vote, proposed by the TPP on June 13, followed an earlier extension proposed by the KMT on April 18, which the two parties on May 20 jointly supported to extend the session to July 31.

SPECIAL BUDGET

KMT Legislator Jessica Chen （陳玉珍） said that following the Legislative Yuan’s passage of a NT$545 billion （US$18.53 billion） special relief bill last week, which includes a NT$10,000 universal cash handout, the Cabinet should draw up a special budget and submit it to the Legislative Yuan for review.

TPP Legislator Liu Shu-pin （劉書彬） said the US is expected to announce tariffs on Taiwan soon, and the legislature should remain in session to respond promptly to any resulting impact.

However, DPP caucus chief executive Rosalia Wu （吳思瑤） called the extension “groundless” and accused the opposition parties of using the prolonged session as their “legislative umbrella.”

Wu was referring to the constitutional and legal protections that shield lawmakers from arrest or detention without the legislature’s consent while it is in session, unless they are caught in the act of committing a crime.

‘CHINESE TERRORISM’

Meanwhile, DPP lawmakers yesterday criticized the opposition for repeatedly blocking a vote on a proposal condemning Beijing for “transnational acts of terrorism,” following confirmation from Czech officials that Chinese agents surveilled Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim （蕭美琴） and planned a collision with her car during her visit to Prague last year.

The DPP on July 4 put forth a vote for the legislature to officially condemn China and demand that Beijing issue a formal apology to Taiwan and the world, as well as promise that it would cease all harassment, threats or acts of violence toward Taiwanese officials and people in the international community.

Yesterday was the third time the opposition declined to include the proposal on the agenda.

The proposal also demanded that national security reforms be expedited to bolster national security in light of continued Chinese infiltration and threats.

It also called on the government to work with like-minded countries to jointly maintain peace across the Taiwan Strait and uphold regional security.

