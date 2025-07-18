為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Highest-elevated Starbucks to close Monday next week

    The Starbucks in Nantou County’s Cingjing Farm is pictured yesterday Photo courtesy of Cingjing Farm

    The Starbucks in Nantou County’s Cingjing Farm is pictured yesterday Photo courtesy of Cingjing Farm

    2025/07/18 03:00

    By Yang Ya-min and Hollie Younger / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    The highest Starbucks in Taiwan, which is 1,743m above sea level in Nantou County, is to close on Monday, conglomerate Uni-President, the owner of Starbucks, said yesterday.

    The Mist Plaza, a tourist village area in Nantou’s Cingjing Farm （清境）, opened in 2003. It has the highest-elevated Starbucks and 7-Eleven in the nation.

    A Taiwanese specialty coffee shop has been invited to take its place, Mist Plaza director Wang Jen-chu （王仁助） said yesterday.

    Local tourism operator Chen Wei-lin （陳維林） on Facebook wrote that the Starbucks had become a local landmark and a symbol of tourism in mountain regions.

    The branch’s closure signifies a collapse in local tourism and an imbalance in national tourism policies, he said.

    The Cingjing 7-Eleven and the Small Swiss Garden 7-Eleven are also no longer operating 24 hours, given low foot traffic at night, higher operating costs and broader decline in consumer spending in the Cingjing area, Chen said.

    However, the Mist Plaza 7-Eleven closure was due to insufficient staffing and a sluggish domestic tourism industry, troubles shared among rural tourism areas nationwide, he said.

    Cingjing remains easily accessible via frequent “Taiwan Tourist Shuttle” buses from Taichung to Puli （埔里） and hourly buses from Puli to Cingjing, Wang said.

    The farm no longer raises cattle to reduce carbon emissions, Wang said.

    To encourage overnight stays, the farm has launched in-depth indigenous culture tours and an outdoor starlight cinema, while the Tourism Administration regularly organizes summer stargazing events, he said.

    To attract foreign tourists, Cingjing Farm is hosting a special exhibition at Taipei 101 until next month to showcase local scenic beauty, and display historical artifacts and photographs from the Seediq and Yunnan-Burma communities.

    On Aug. 1, students from Ren-ai Vocational High School are to perform traditional indigenous dances at Taipei 101.

    Customers are invited to visit the closest branch in Nantou’s Puli Township after the Cingjing branch’s final day of operations.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播