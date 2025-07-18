為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Pope offers prayers, sends aid after Typhoon Danas

    Pope Leo XIV celebrates Mass inside the St Thomas of Villanova Church in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, on Sunday. Photo: AP

    Pope Leo XIV celebrates Mass inside the St Thomas of Villanova Church in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, on Sunday. Photo: AP

    2025/07/18 03:00

    Staff Writer, with CNA

    Pope Leo XIV offered prayers for Taiwan following Typhoon Danas, which swept through the country earlier this month, leaving two dead and more than 700 injured, the Vatican press office said on Wednesday.

    “Pope Leo XIV has been informed of the victims and damage caused by Typhoon Danas in Taiwan. He is praying for those affected and has instructed the Office of Papal Charities to provide concrete aid to the population,” Holy See Press Office director Matteo Bruni said.

    The Embassy of the Republic of China （Taiwan） to the Holy See said it was the first time the pope has expressed concern and sympathy for Taiwan over casualties and damage caused by a natural disaster.

    Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） said President William Lai （賴清德） has instructed the embassy to convey the government’s and people’s gratitude for the pope’s kind gesture.

    “This warmth from the Holy See has traveled across the great distance between Taiwan and the Vatican, bringing the hearts of both sides closer together,” Lin wrote on Facebook. “Thank you, Pope Leo XIV, for extending a helping hand during our most difficult time and allowing us to see a glimmer of hope after the storm.”

    The Holy See is Taiwan’s only diplomatic ally in Europe. Formal relations were established in 1942, when the Republic of China government was still based in China.

    Typhoon Danas made landfall in Chiayi County’s Budai Township （布袋） on July 6, causing power outages that affected nearly 1 million households and disrupting water supply to more than 73,000 homes.

    Of the estimated agricultural losses of NT$2.6 billion （US$88.4 million）, NT$1 billion was in Tainan.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播