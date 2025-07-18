為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Lai meets Guatemalan Congress head

    President William Lai, right, greets Guatemalan Congress President Nery Abilio Ramos y Ramos at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    2025/07/18 03:00

    INTERNATIONAL SUPPORT: The Guatemalan Congress this year passed resolutions urging the UN to recognize Taiwan’s right to participate in multilateral institutions

    By Hollie Younger / Staff writer, with CNA

    President William Lai （賴清德） yesterday thanked Guatemalan Congress President Nery Abilio Ramos y Ramos for his country’s continued support for Taiwan’s participation in international bodies.

    Lai and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） met with Ramos and his delegation yesterday morning at the Presidential Office in Taipei.

    Ramos has signed pro-Taiwan resolutions on behalf of the Guatemalan Congress and issued a statement rejecting China’s misinterpretation of UN Resolution 2758.

    Beijing has cited the resolution as settling its claims over Taiwan. However, the resolution, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1971, only recognized the People’s Republic of China as “the only lawful representatives of China,” and makes no mention of Taiwan.

    The Guatemalan Congress this year passed two legislative resolutions, one from the board of directors and one from the speaker, calling on the UN to recognize Taiwan’s right to participate in multilateral institutions and organizations.

    Lai also expressed his condolences after a series of earthquakes struck Guatemala over the past few weeks.

    Guatemala has been an important partner of Taiwan for the past 90 years, with bilateral cooperation in areas from healthcare to industry, and education to women’s empowerment, Lai said.

    Guatemala first established ties with the Republic of China in 1934.

    Lai said he hoped that the two sides would continue to uphold the values of democratic freedom, and promote regional and global prosperity and development.

    Ramos visited Taiwan in July last year, when he discussed possibilities of enhancing bilateral cooperation.

    One year later, Ramos again led a cross-party congressional delegation to Taiwan, demonstrating the Central American country’s continued support for Taiwan and further bolstering the nations’ long-standing friendship, Lai said.

    Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo visited Taiwan last month, during which he and Lai signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at boosting cooperation in semiconductors to help Guatemala’s microchip sector.

    They also signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a framework for political consultations, which would ensure regular strategic coordination on key issues.

    Taiwan continues to provide semiconductor training and specialized technical programs, while encouraging Taiwanese businesses to choose Guatemala as a strategic base for overseas markets, Lai said.

    Ramos said that the relationship between Taiwan and Guatemala is a model for long-term friendship and cooperation amid an increasingly complex global landscape.

    This visit aims to continue discussions to deepen cooperation in fields such as the economy, technology, agriculture and culture, he said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

