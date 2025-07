Kinmen Deputy County Commissioner Lee Wen-liang speaks to reporters in Kinmen County yesterday. Photo: Wu Cheng-Ting, Taipei Times

2025/07/17 03:00

By Wu Cheng-ting and Sam Garcia / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Kinmen County Government yesterday canceled the 13th Kinmen-Xiamen Open Relay, citing a lack of clear approval from the Sports Administration.

The county had to apply with the agency to hold the open water race, which was to rule on the matter after asking for a recommendation from the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), council Deputy Minister Liang Wen-chieh (梁文傑) said on Thursday last week.

The MAC would not support the event because the China Coast Guard’s frequent incursions into Taiwan’s waters pose a danger to swimmers, Liang said.

The competition was originally scheduled to be held on Saturday next week, a day ahead of the 2025 Open Water Race.

Liang said Kinmen could still hold the 2025 Open Water Race, as it would take place within Taiwanese waters.

Chinese nationals can compete after applying with the MAC, as they would for any sporting event, he said.

Only one Chinese group has received approval to swim in the open water race, a 26-member team from Chaozhou in Guangdong Province, the Kinmen County Government said.

The Kinmen Department of Education said it applied with the Sports Administration on May 28 and June 20 for special entry for 208 Chinese athletes, coaches and staff members to participate in the Kinmen-Xiamen Open Relay.

The agency did not approve or deny the application in a letter sent on Monday, making it impossible for Chinese participants to complete entry procedures and leaving the county unable to hold the event, the department said.

Kinmen Deputy County Commissioner Lee Wen-liang (李文良) called the cancelation unfortunate, as the event, which has been held annually for more than a decade, provides a great opportunity for athletes to connect and stimulates the local economy.

As the MAC’s lack of support for the event is likely due to national security concerns, the county hopes it could hold the event in the future under better circumstances, Lee said.

The event’s cancelation would not only harm the local economy, but could also affect the region’s development, he said.

The county hopes to maintain a good relationship with the central government, he said, adding that it hopes this year’s cancelation is a one-time occurrence.

Lee said the county still plans to invite Taiwanese athletes to Kinmen as planned and would continue to update them on the situation.

The Chinese side also expressed regret that the event would be canceled, he said.

Additional reporting by CNA

