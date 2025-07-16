《TAIPEI TIMES》 Billiards champion Chang Jung-lin dies at age of 40

Billiards player Chang Jung-lin lines up a shot during a game in an undated photograph. Photo: Screen grab from Chang Jung-lin’s Facebook page

2025/07/16 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese billiards champion Chang Jung-lin （張榮麟） died in Jakarta on Monday, national billiards association president Chao Fong-pong （趙豐邦） said.

請繼續往下閱讀...

He was 40.

Chao confirmed Chang’s death in an interview with the Central News Agency, describing it as “really too sudden.”

Chang, who was known in Taiwan by his nickname “Devil Fire Cloud” （火雲邪神）, had competed in a match earlier that morning and returned to his hotel to rest after feeling unwell, Chao said.

He was found in his hotel room without a pulse and not breathing, and was taken to a hospital, but could not be revived, he said.

He described Chang as “among the best in Taiwan,” winning many international championships.

Chang had been scheduled to represent Taiwan at the World Games in China next month, Chao said.

Chang rose to fame in 2003 after winning silver at the World Junior Championships.

He reached the world No. 1 ranking in 2012 after winning the World Pool Billiard Association’s World Eight-ball Championship and was considered one of Taiwan’s most recognized figures in the sport.

Following the news of his death, the national billiards association posted a tribute on social media.

“Thank you for your years of hard work for billiards and bringing honor to the country,” the association said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法