為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 NSF to continue market aid amid uncertainties

    A woman looks at an electronic stock board at the Taiwan Stock Exchange in Taipei on June 24. Photo: CNA

    A woman looks at an electronic stock board at the Taiwan Stock Exchange in Taipei on June 24. Photo: CNA

    2025/07/15 03:00

    By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

    The National Stabilization Fund （NSF, 國安基金） is to continue supporting local shares, as uncertainties in international politics and the economy could affect Taiwanese industries’ global deployment and corporate profits, as well as affect stock movement and investor confidence, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement yesterday.

    The NT$500 billion （US$17.1 billion） fund would remain active in the stock market as the US’ tariff measures have not yet been fully finalized, which would drive international capital flows and global supply chain restructuring, the ministry said after the a meeting of the fund’s steering committee.

    Along with ongoing geopolitical risks and an unfavorable global economic outlook, the committee allowed the fund to continue its market interventions to maintain investor confidence and capital market stability, the ministry said.

    The NSF’s steering committee operates under the Ministry of Finance. As permitted under Article 8 of the Act for the Establishment and Administration of the National Stabilization Fund （國家金融安定基金設置及管理條例）, the fund intervenes whenever major domestic or international events trigger large movements of international funds, significantly affect public confidence or lead to disorder in the capital and financial markets in Taiwan.

    The committee on April 8 activated the fund to shore up the local market amid panic sell-offs triggered by US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff announcement on April 2.

    The NSF helped support the local market and shore up investor confidence, with the TAIEX surging 4,155.02 points, or 22.51 percent, from April 9 to yesterday, the ministry said.

    Although Taiwan outperformed markets in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Shanghai over the same period, in the US, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index soared 59.88 percent, the NASDAQ Composite Index gained 34.82 percent and the S&P 500 increased 25.63 percent, while South Korean equities rose 37.02 percent, the ministry said.

    The TAIEX yesterday closed down 136.06 points, or 0.6 percent, at 22,614.97 as investors remained concerned about Trump’s tariff policies after the US president announced a 30 percent levy on imports from the EU and Mexico over the weekend.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播