為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Gamer ‘QQ’ wins Apex, MVP title

    Taiwanese gamer Chen Yi-hung poses for a picture in an undated photograph. Photo: screen grab from the Esports World Cup X account

    Taiwanese gamer Chen Yi-hung poses for a picture in an undated photograph. Photo: screen grab from the Esports World Cup X account

    2025/07/15 03:00

    / Staff Writer, with CNA

    Taiwanese player Chen Yin-hung （陳胤弘）, known by his gamer tag “QQ,” led VK Gaming to victory in the Apex Legends championship at this year’s Esports World Cup （EWC） in Saudi Arabia, earning the championship and the tournament’s most valuable player （MVP） title, becoming the first Taiwanese player to achieve both distinctions.

    With a total prize pool of US$2 million, the EWC Apex Legends tournament features top teams competing in a battle royale format that requires precision and tactical skill.

    VK Gaming , based in Chengdu, China, representing the Asia-Pacific South region, outperformed 39 rival teams to capture the championship and take home the top prize of US$600,000.

    QQ, just 18 years old, delivered a standout performance in the finals, recording 17 kills in a single round to secure the MVP award.

    He also made history as the first Taiwanese player to win a championship at the EWC.

    “It feels awesome,” QQ said in an interview following the match.

    In addition to the team’s prize money, QQ earned an extra US$10,000 for his individual achievement.

    Now in its second year, the Esports World Cup was first held in Saudi Arabia last year.

    While it features a wide variety of games, its standout feature is its massive prize pool, this year totaling more than US$70 million, the largest in e-sports history.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播