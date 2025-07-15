《TAIPEI TIMES》 Gamer ‘QQ’ wins Apex, MVP title

Taiwanese gamer Chen Yi-hung poses for a picture in an undated photograph. Photo: screen grab from the Esports World Cup X account

2025/07/15 03:00

/ Staff Writer, with CNA

Taiwanese player Chen Yin-hung （陳胤弘）, known by his gamer tag “QQ,” led VK Gaming to victory in the Apex Legends championship at this year’s Esports World Cup （EWC） in Saudi Arabia, earning the championship and the tournament’s most valuable player （MVP） title, becoming the first Taiwanese player to achieve both distinctions.

With a total prize pool of US$2 million, the EWC Apex Legends tournament features top teams competing in a battle royale format that requires precision and tactical skill.

VK Gaming , based in Chengdu, China, representing the Asia-Pacific South region, outperformed 39 rival teams to capture the championship and take home the top prize of US$600,000.

QQ, just 18 years old, delivered a standout performance in the finals, recording 17 kills in a single round to secure the MVP award.

He also made history as the first Taiwanese player to win a championship at the EWC.

“It feels awesome,” QQ said in an interview following the match.

In addition to the team’s prize money, QQ earned an extra US$10,000 for his individual achievement.

Now in its second year, the Esports World Cup was first held in Saudi Arabia last year.

While it features a wide variety of games, its standout feature is its massive prize pool, this year totaling more than US$70 million, the largest in e-sports history.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

