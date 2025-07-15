《TAIPEI TIMES》 Australia says it opposes change to Strait ‘status quo’

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks during a Steel Decarbonization Roundtable in Shanghai yesterday. Photo: EPA

2025/07/15 03:00

REAFFIRMED SUPPORT:The prime minister’s statement signaled support for Taiwan’s ‘de facto’ autonomy, while recognizing ‘one China’

/ Bloomberg

Australia opposes any unilateral moves to change the Taiwan Strait “status quo,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said during a trip to China to maintain steady ties with his country’s top trading partner.

請繼續往下閱讀...

“It’s important that we have a consistent position, which Australia has had for a long period of time,” Albanese said at a news conference in Shanghai on Sunday. “We don’t support any unilateral action there. We have a clear position, and we have been consistent about that.”

His comments come after the Financial Times reported over the weekend that the Pentagon is pressing Australia and Japan to clarify their roles if China invades Taiwan.

The US has urged countries such as Australia, Japan and South Korea to boost defense spending and support its efforts to counter what it views as China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. All three nations, which have security agreements with the US, list China as their top trading partner and try to walk a careful line between Washington and Beijing.

Earlier this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping （習近平） expanded China’s Indo-Pacific presence by testing US allies on sensitive issues. This included sending warships off Australia’s coast for unprecedented shooting drills and flying a record number of balloons with possible military applications around Taiwan.

Japan has also faced pressure from heightened Chinese coast guard and military activity around uninhabited islands that Tokyo controls in the East China Sea.

Albanese’s reference to the “status quo” signals support for Taiwan’s de facto autonomy without endorsing formal independence, while maintaining recognition of the “one China” policy. His remarks highlight Australia’s opposition to any unilateral move — especially by force — to alter the cross-strait balance.

Before leaving, Albanese said he would not shy away from raising security and human rights concerns when he meets Xi during the visit.

Albanese is on a six-day trip to China to boost economic ties. On Sunday in Shanghai, he launched a tourism campaign featuring Australian icon “Ruby the Roo,” and fielded questions on defense spending and Taiwan.

Albanese said Australia is increasing its defense spending considerably, referring to a plan to invest A$57 billion （US$37.4 billion） over 10 years.

“Our aim of investing in our capability and investing in our relationships is about advancing peace and security in our region,” he said.

As Albanese went to China, his country and Papua New Guinea began hosting multinational military exercises known as Talisman Sabre, which would run for about three weeks.

The drills, which include amphibious landings, air operations and sea maneuvers, involve about 35,000 personnel from the US, Australia, Japan, South Korea and more than a dozen other security partners.

They are “meant to illustrate the closeness of the US-Australia alliance and the strength of the military-to-military relationship,” the US Army Pacific said in a statement.

Asked about the drills yesterday, Albanese said: “That is nothing unusual.”

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法