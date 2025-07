Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung speaks after touring the Taiwan-Paraguay Intelligent Technology Park on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

2025/07/14 03:00

‘CLEAR FOCUS’:The Paraguayan foreign minister thanked Taiwan for supporting several sectors, including training more than 170 engineers

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and his Paraguayan counterpart on Friday in Asuncion reaffirmed the two allies’ 68 years of diplomatic relations, during Lin’s ongoing visit to the South American country, a statement from the Paraguayan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

During Lin’s meeting with Paraguayan Minister of Foreign Affairs Ruben Ramirez, both officials emphasized the importance of strengthening a “relationship based on shared values, the defense of democracy and a common vision for development,” the statement said.

“Our bilateral relationship is based on firm values and principles, with a clear focus on the development and well-being of our peoples,” Ramirez was quoted as saying in the Spanish-language statement.

Lin reaffirmed Taiwan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties by sharing expertise in technology, training and industrial modernization, the statement said.

Later on Friday, the ministers attended a reception organized by the Taiwanese embassy in Paraguay to mark the 68th anniversary of the two countries establishing diplomatic relations.

During the reception, Ramirez thanked Taiwan for its support in developing Paraguay’s agriculture and livestock sectors, public health and medical care, as well as education, innovation and infrastructure, according to a separate statement from the Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For instance, the Polytechnic University Taiwan-Paraguay, a Paraguayan public university jointly established by the Paraguayan government and the National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, has so far cultivated more than 170 Paraguayan engineers, he added.

Lin in his reception address said that the university is one of several major projects Taiwan is helping Paraguay with.

The others include implementation of the Health Information System (HIS), currently operational in more than 1,000 public health centers in Paraguay, as well as the Taiwan-Paraguay Smart Technology Park in Minga Guazu, and the Electric Bus Pilot Project, the Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The reception was joined by more than 250 guests, including Paraguayan Supreme Court President Cesar Diesel, Paraguayan Chamber of Deputies President Raul Latorre, the diplomatic corps in Paraguay and representatives of the overseas Taiwanese community in Paraguay, the ministry said.

Paraguay is the only nation in South America and one of only 12 countries worldwide that maintain official relations with Taiwan. The two sides established diplomatic relations on July 12, 1957.

On Saturday, Paraguayan President Santiago Pena, whom Lin is also scheduled to meet, wrote on social media marking the 68th anniversary of the friendship between the two countries.

In the Spanish-language post, Pena said that 68 years of friendship between Paraguay and Taiwan have built a “relationship built on trust, respect and solidarity.”

“Let us continue walking together, with the same values and the same heart,” he wrote.

Lin arrived in Paraguay late on Thursday to begin his visit to the South American ally.

As of Saturday, Lin had toured the Taiwan-Paraguay Smart Technology and Polytechnic University Taiwan-Paraguay. He is also scheduled to inspect the first batch of Taiwan-donated e-buses as part of the Electric Bus Pilot Project.

Lin’s delegation is also comprised of Taiwanese business representatives from various sectors, including semiconductor, information and communications technology, smart transportation, smart agriculture, construction, and high-tech fabrics.

They would take advantage of this trip to explore potential business opportunities in Paraguay for the enhancement of the mutually beneficial partnership, the Taiwanese foreign ministry said.

The ministry did not say when Lin is to return to Taiwan.

