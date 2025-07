Items burned after a portable power bank caught fire inside a passenger’s backpack lie on the floor of a car on high-speed rail train No. 1607 on April 12. Photo courtesy of a reader

2025/07/14 03:00

CAUTION: While portable power banks are not designated as dangerous, passengers should not keep them in luggage that is out of view or difficult to reach, TRC said

By Tsai Yun-jung and Esme Yeh / Staff reporter, with staff writer

請繼續往下閱讀...

Taiwan Railway Corp (TRC) and Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp yesterday urged passengers to carry their portable power banks with them rather than leave them in luggage following three incidents of such devices catching fire within the past year.

On Sept. 2 last year, a portable charger burst into flames in the pocket of a passenger on a TRC local train, while a power bank smoked in the bag of a passenger riding a Tze-Chiang Limited Express train on Oct. 13 last year.

A portable battery that burst into flames in a high-speed rail car on April 12 burned a passenger’s arm and left burn traces on the floor.

TRC vice chairman Jackson Liu (劉雙火) said that portable chargers are permitted on its trains, as they are not designated as dangerous goods under railway rules.

However, passengers with portable chargers should keep them nearby instead of stowing them away in a luggage area where they are not easily accessible, he said.

Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp also cautioned passengers to bring electronic devices containing lithium batteries such as portable chargers with them and use them safely.

Passengers would be liable for damages and other legal responsibilities if their batteries cause a fire, the company said.

In related news, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications on Thursday said that Taiwanese would not be affected by stricter Japanese regulations on driver’s licenses.

The Japanese government has said it would tighten rules for converting international driving permits into Japanese driver’s licenses to curb abuse by tourists.

Although addresses of temporary residences, such as hotels, are currently accepted in applications for Japanese licenses, it would now require a photocopy of a certificate of residence to prove the applicant is not a short-term traveler.

However, short-term Taiwanese travelers would not be affected, as they can use their Taiwanese driver’s license and its Japanese equivalent — which can be obtained from local driver’s license offices — to drive in Japan, the ministry said.

The number of Taiwanese applications for Japanese licenses was about 200,000 a year, ministry data showed.

People making long-term visits to Japan would have to apply for Japanese driver’s licenses, which can be obtained without taking written and road tests thanks to Taiwan-Japan reciprocal arrangements, as specified in the Road Traffic Security Rules (道路交通安全規則), the ministry said.

Foreign driver’s licenses granted by the government cannot be used in Japan, but can be used in more than 100 countries, it said, adding that the license can also be obtained from local offices.

新聞來源:TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法