2025/07/11 03:00

By Hollie Younger / Staff writer, with CNA

Last month saw 535 more babies born than the previous month, ending a three-month downward trend after record-low birthrates were recorded in April and May, Ministry of the Interior data showed yesterday.

However, the population continued to decline for the 18th consecutive month, totaling 23,346,741 at the end of last month, a decrease of 8,729 from May, household registration records showed.

Last month, there were 8,968 births, or one born every 4.8 minutes, yielding a crude birthrate of 4.67 babies per 1,000 people, a slight increase on previous months, yet still 1,472 fewer births than in June last year.

The total number of newborns in the first half of this year was 55,375, compared with 63,874 in the same period last year.

April saw just 8,684 births, a record low, which sunk even further to 8,433 births in May.

The population has decreased by 66,158 since this time last year, yielding an average population decline of 181.25 people per day.

Kinmen County saw the greatest population decline at 2.73 percent, followed by Lienchiang County at 2.61 percent and Taipei at 2.11 percent.

About 16,554 deaths were recorded last month, or an average of one death every 2.6 minutes, corresponding to a crude death rate of 8.63 per 1,000 people.

That is an increase of 1,632 deaths compared with June last year and 1,172 more deaths than were recorded in May.

As for migration statistics, 71,834 people moved to a new region last month, 49,180 fewer than in May.

Meanwhile, 72,977 people left Taiwan, down 50,892 from May, resulting in a net migration loss of 1,143 last month.

Taiwan’s natural population change last month was minus-7,586, but when factoring in net migration, it sunk to minus-8,729.

Last month’s statistics also showed that children aged up to 14 accounted for 11.63 percent of the population, while working-age people, aged 15 to 64, made up 68.78 percent and people 65 or older totaled 19.59 percent of the population.

Taiwan is now on the brink of becoming a super-aged society, meaning that elderly people account for 20 percent of the population.

Taipei had the highest percentage of elderly residents, at 23.61 percent, while Hsinchu County had the lowest at 14.76 percent.

