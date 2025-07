Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lin Chun-hsien, right, helps fold a tarp to be delivered to Tainan residents affected by Typhoon Danas yesterday. Photo courtesy of DPP Legislator Lin Chun-hsien’s office

2025/07/11 03:00

STATE AID: Farmers would not pay interest on agricultural loans for six months, while subsidies for storm losses would be raised to 60 percent

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

Typhoon Danas relief funds are to be distributed to the highest number of people in the shortest time possible, the Executive Yuan said yesterday after reporting an estimated NT$2.1 billion (US$71.8 million) in economic damage.

Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) has ordered officials to apply the most favorable interpretation of rules governing eligibility and amount of compensation for disaster relief applicants, Executive Yuan spokeswoman Michelle Lee (李慧芝) told a post-Cabinet meeting news conference.

The process should be expedited to ensure normal life could resume for people affected by the storm, sparing no resources or personnel, Lee cited him as saying.

The Public Construction Commission received orders from the premier to start planning for the reconstruction of the regions hardest hit by the storm as the top priority, Lee said.

Cho tasked Minister of Public Construction Derek Chen (陳金德) to head disaster relief and reconstruction efforts, she said.

Chen was asked to consider establishing a special project to subsidize the cost of repairing storm-damaged homes as had been done after earthquakes, Lee said, adding that the Cabinet is mulling a streamlined process for comparable situations for future use.

Citing the Office of Disaster Management, Lee said Typhoon Danas had killed two people and injured 708 in Taiwan as of midday on Wednesday, the time of counting.

The office reported 210 incidents of flooding, most of which occurred in Tainan, Kaohsiung and Taichung, she said.

As many as 73,487 homes lost access to water before the service was fully restored, while 8,000 homes were without electricity, down from a peak of 92,000 homes, Lee said.

A total of 12,258 homes lost landline telephone connections, with 994 homes still awaiting services to resume, and 1,360 cellphone towers were damaged, including 373 that had not been repaired, she said.

Separately, President William Lai (賴清德) said that the government has exempted interest payments on agricultural loans for six months during an inspection of storm-ravaged Yunlin County.

Agricultural subsidies for climate change-caused losses would be increased to 60 percent of estimated damage instead of 50 percent normally, he said.

The administration does not discriminate against people who suffered from the storm according to political affiliation, he said, referring to the county’s Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT)-run government.

The central government’s preliminary estimate is that 4,458 hectares of farmland in the county sustained damage, resulting in more than NT$320 million of economic losses, local officials said.

Plantations growing bamboo shoots, sweetcorn, oranges, bananas and tangerines were hit especially hard, they said.

