《TAIPEI TIMES》 Cabinet advances next-gen communications project

Executive Yuan spokeswoman Michelle Lee, center, attends a news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chung Li-hua, Taipei Times

2025/07/11 03:00

By Chung Li-hua and Lery Hiciano / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA

The Executive Yuan yesterday advanced a plan to develop next-generation communications technology, looking to invest NT$27 billion （US$923.39 million） from this year to 2030.

The project, led by the National Science and Technology Council, was presented at a Cabinet meeting in Taipei.

Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） emphasized the importance of capitalizing on emerging 6G and satellite broadband technologies to secure Taiwan’s position in the global communications industry as new technologies arise, the Executive Yuan said in a statement.

The initiative aims to enhance Taiwan’s influence in global decisionmaking through a public-private partnership model and to reinforce Taiwan’s position in the international supply chain, the statement said.

The funds would help increase Taiwan’s autonomy in the sector by lifting local content rates to as much as 80 percent and inviting at least three international satellite companies to establish a presence in Taiwan, it said.

The goal would be to increase the output value of ground equipment from NT$244.1 billion last year to NT$320 billion in 2030, a 31 percent increase, it added.

From 2019 to 2022, Taiwan’s 5G action plan garnered investments totaling NT$20.4 billion, while the value of the communications sector in Taiwan last year was NT$1.28 trillion, the council said in a report.

The value of Taiwan’s satellites industry has steadily grown, rising to NT$289.9 billion in 2023, the report said, adding that Taiwanese manufacturers are part of the global satellite supply chain.

The plan would promote three strategic focuses: crucial application services, establishing experimental networks to accelerate research and development, and facilitating cooperation across business ecosystems, it said.

Investing NT$27 billion over six years would allow the council to help guide the industry and attract investment, it said.

The council would help fill developmental gaps in components and systems, develop testing platforms and trials, help the industry adopt international standards and increase resources for government agencies seeking to develop technology projects, it said.

The government also intends to promote the integration of 6G and satellite communications into industries, including telemedicine and smart transportation, the report said.

The project would also support research and development of globally competitive chips, components and equipment, with input from other government agencies, academia and industry stakeholders, it said.

The communications development proposal is also part of the council’s long-term space development plan, which would see Taiwan develop its own satellites, as well as collaborating with international firms, the council report said.

The goal is to launch the nation’s first low Earth orbit （LEO） satellite in 2027, with the aim of launching six satellites and develop a domestic satellite sector, the council said.

LEO satellites are at the center of 6G, officials said.

As Taiwan’s 4G and 5G networks do not fully cover remote areas, including at sea and in mountainous regions, such places would depend on LEO communications satellites, the officials said.

Building an industrial supply chain, including manufacturing satellites, ground stations, equipment and services, would meet national security goals and improve people’s livelihoods, they said.

The project aligns with President William Lai’s （賴清德） “Taiwan plus one” strategy, which encourages cooperation with countries such as the US to build “democratic supply chains,” the council said.

