    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 US bill aims to protect Taiwan’s undersea cables

    The US Capitol is pictured in Washington on June 24. Photo: CNA

    The US Capitol is pictured in Washington on June 24. Photo: CNA

    2025/07/11 03:00

    COMMUNICATIONS TARGET: A US senator said Washington should not stand idle as China ramps up its tactics to isolate Taiwan, including by sabotaging its cables

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    A bill aimed at protecting Taiwan’s undersea communications cables from Chinese “gray zone” tactics was introduced in the US Senate on Wednesday, calling on the US government to help improve cable resilience near Taiwan.

    The proposed Taiwan undersea cable resilience initiative act was introduced by US senators John Curtis and Jacky Rosen, both of whom are members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

    The bill calls on the US government to establish an initiative, led by the US Department of State in coordination with the US Department of Defense and the US Department of Homeland Security, as well as the US Coast Guard, to deploy real-time monitoring systems, develop rapid-response protocols, improve maritime surveillance and improve international cooperation against sabotage.

    “Gray zone” refers to ambiguous or unconventional tactics used to gain a strategic advantage without provoking open conflict.

    Disrupting undersea cables is a key part of China’s military strategy “to cripple Taiwan’s communications in a conflict,” Curtis and Rosen said in a statement.

    Since February 2023, at least 11 undersea cable disruptions have been reported around Taiwan, most of them linked to vessels suspected of deliberate interference, the statement said.

    “We can’t stand idle as China ramps up its tactics to isolate Taiwan, including by sabotaging its vital undersea cables,” Curtis said. “By improving systems monitoring and helping increase cable resiliency, our bipartisan legislation sends a clear message: the United States stands with Taiwan and our allies in defending shared infrastructure, sovereignty, and freedom.”

    Also on Wednesday, Curtis and US Senator Chris van Hollen reintroduced bipartisan legislation supporting Taiwan’s participation in international organizations.

    The Taiwan international solidarity act aims to clarify that UN Resolution 2758 does not prevent the US from using its vote, voice and influence to oppose efforts to undermine Taiwan’s position on the world stage.

    The solidarity legislation also encourages the US to work with allies and partners to oppose the People’s Republic of China’s efforts to undermine Taiwan’s diplomatic relationships and partnerships globally.

    “The United Nations must not become a platform for that distortion. It must stand for clarity,” Curtis said in a separate statement.

    The legislative effort would ensure that Washington pushes back against “false claims and stands up for Taiwan’s dignity and right to self-determination,” he added.

    A version of the bill introduced by US representatives Gerry Connolly and Young Kim passed the US House of Representatives in May.

    A similar bill passed the House in 2023, but was not considered by the Senate, so it was reintroduced after the new Congress convened on Jan. 3.

    The two bills introduced must pass the Senate and the House before the US president can sign or veto them.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

