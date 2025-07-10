《TAIPEI TIMES》 All CAL passengers to enjoy free Wi-Fi onboard

A person holds a smartphone in an airplane cabin in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of China Airlines Ltd

2025/07/10 03:00

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Starting next month, all China Airlines （CAL） passengers can access onboard Wi-Fi service for free, the Taiwanese carrier said yesterday.

The Wi-Fi service is available to passengers onboard China Airlines’ Boeing 777, Airbus A350 and Airbus 321Neo planes, the three main types of aircraft in CAL’s fleet.

Passengers in premium business and premium economy cabins can enjoy unlimited Web browsing, while those in economy cabins can use it to send messages via Line or Messenger apps, it said.

Crystal, Emerald and Gold card members of CAL’s Dynasty Flyer Program can enjoy unlimited Web browsing, regardless of their travel class, it said.

The airline said that it has ramped up investment in onboard Web services. Aside from free Wi-Fi service, its Boeing 737-800 aircraft is also equipped with a Wireless In-Flight Entertainment system, allowing travelers to use their own smart devices to access films, television programs, music and flight information on the system.

The system would soon become available on Airbus A330 aircraft as well, it said.

CAL also unveiled a brand-new Web site, pioneering the use of an Instagram Stories-inspired interface among national carriers. The new Web design offers a more intuitive and engaging user experience, it said.

The artificial intelligence-powered customer service system has advanced language comprehension and intelligent response capabilities, supporting multiple languages to provide timely and personalized assistance, it added.

Starlux Airlines offers complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi to first class, business class and premium economy class passengers throughout the entire flight. Economy class passengers can enjoy free unlimited text messaging throughout the journey.

From this month to September, all passengers on EVA Air flights can enjoy free unlimited Web browsing via in-flight Wi-Fi. Starting in October, the unlimited Web browsing or unlimited text messaging service would remain available to business class passengers and the airline’s Infinity MileageLands members.

