    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Inventory to assess planned policy to allow public use of school gear

    Minister of Education Cheng Ying-yao speaks to reporters in Chiayi City yesterday. Photo: Rachel Lin, Taipei Times

    Minister of Education Cheng Ying-yao speaks to reporters in Chiayi City yesterday. Photo: Rachel Lin, Taipei Times

    2025/07/10 03:00

    By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

    A nationwide inventory of sports equipment at elementary and junior high schools is to be carried out to support a Ministry of Education policy to provide school equipment for use by local residents, Minister of Education Cheng Ying-yao （鄭英耀） said at the National Convention of Education Department Directors in Chiayi City yesterday.

    The policy would be implemented in conjunction with the official establishment of the ministry of sports on Sept. 9, Cheng said.

    The policy is a continuation of Cheng’s plans announced during last year’s National Convention of Education Department Directors, at which the directors of local government education departments nationwide signed a declaration to allow public use of school facilities.

    The Sports Administration had at most two weeks to comply with his directives and complete a full inventory of all equipment and facilities that can be made available to the public at the nation’s 3,800 schools, Cheng said yesterday.

    As an example, students during school hours and local residents after school finishes should have access to basketballs and volleyballs, he said.

    The policy would help advance the government’s goal of promoting exercise among the public, he added.

    In other matters, Cheng said that among the ministry’s policies is to foster a generation of students who are mindful of their cultural roots while maintaining an open worldview.

    The ministry recognizes the importance of guiding teenagers and adolescents in the digital age toward better emotional management, he said.

    The 2019 curriculum was built around social emotional learning （SEL） and highlights the ministry’s efforts to make school environments friendlier to facilitate understanding among educators of students’ emotional and psychological states, Cheng said.

    Some local governments have enacted policies that also focus on the SEL concept, he said, adding that the involvement of schools, parents and the community is the most effective support schools can get.

    The one-and-a-half-day convention included discussions about open schoolyards, bilingual education with a focus on practical applications, immersive education for native languages, the adoption of the SEL concept, digital learning and friendly school grounds.

    Additional reporting by Rachel Lin

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

