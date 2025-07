Reservists participate in a training exercise in Miaoli County yesterday, the first day of the Han Kuang military exercises.

2025/07/10 03:00

DRILLS FOR 10 DAYS: The exercises would continue around the clock under realistic conditions taking into account all possibilities, the defense ministry said

/ Staff writer, with AP and Reuters

Taiwan yesterday launched its largest-ever military drills intended to guard against Chinese threats to invade, including using “gray zone” tactics deployed by China that stop just short of open warfare.

This year’s 10-day live-fire Han Kuang exercises are the longest yet and follow the delivery of a range of new weaponry from tanks to uncrewed waterborne drones.

The drills began with exercises to counter the actions of China Coast Guard and maritime militia ships that have been harassing Taiwanese vessels around outlying islands close to the Chinese coast, the Ministry of National Defense said.

Cyberattacks and misinformation campaigns are seen by Taiwan as high-intensity “gray zone” actions that are likely to precede a broader Chinese assault.

Concerns are that China could launch an invasion under the guise of petty harassment, and the drills are to include fortifying ports and possible Chinese landing points in Taiwan.

The early stages of the annual Han Kuang exercises would also focus on testing how Taiwan’s military can decentralize command in the event of a crippling communications attack.

Over the 10 days, the drills would expand to assess Taiwan’s combat readiness against a full-scale attempt to seize the nation, including simulated anti-landing exercises, with regular forces from all the services backed up by the largest number of about 22,000 reservists, the ministry said.

Exercises would continue around the clock under realistic conditions taking into account all possibilities, the ministry said, in a possible attempt to counter criticisms that past exercises have veered on the performative.

“We are learning from the situation in Ukraine in recent years and realistically thinking about what Taiwan might face ... in real combat,” a senior defense official said, highlighting the need to protect command and communications systems.

“Commanders have to think what issues their troops might face and they need to pass them down to their subordinates,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the operation.

The exercises this year will for the first time feature new High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) made by Lockheed Martin along with Taiwan-developed Tien Chien II (天劍二, Sky Sword II) surface-to-air missiles.

About 300 reserve troops moved into classrooms of a junior high school in Taoyuan emptied for summer holidays, receiving instruction on mortars and rifles.

Civil defense elements would also be tested, including the creation of emergency supply stations, as well as the use of Taiwan’s expanded air-raid shelters.

The defense official said the goal was to show the international community that Taiwan is determined to defend itself.

The ministry called on the public to show patience with any disruptions to flights or traffic and not to believe false information distributed about the exercises.

Taiwanese defense officials said they believed that the Chinese military would be closely monitoring the drills.

By 6am yesterday, Taiwan had detected 31 Chinese aircraft sorties and seven naval ships, the ministry said in a statement.

About 24 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, it said.

Asked about the drills and Taiwan’s use of US-supplied HIMARS, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Mao Ning (毛寧) in Beijing said that “our opposition to US-Taiwan military ties is consistent and very firm.”

Taiwan’s “attempt to seek independence through force or relying on foreign [actors] will never succeed,” Mao said.

The Chinese Ministry of National Defense on Tuesday said that the Han Kuang exercises were “nothing but a bluff.”

“No matter what weapons are used, Taiwan can’t resist the [Chinese] People’s Liberation Army’s sharp sword against independence,” Chinese defense ministry spokesman Jiang Bin (蔣斌) was quoted as saying by state broadcaster China Central Television.

Regional military attaches and analysts say the drills are being closely watched, both for China’s response and to gauge improvements in Taiwanese resilience.

China has carried out several large-scale military drills around Taiwan since President William Lai (賴清德) took office last year, as his government strongly objects to China’s sovereignty claims, saying it is up to the nation’s people to decide their future.

China specialists at risk analysis firm Eurasia Group said Beijing would “likely” carry out more military exercises at the end of this month.

Additional reporting by AFP

新聞來源:TAIPEI TIMES

Reservists attend a training session in Taoyuan yesterday during the Han Kuang military exercises. Photo: CNA

The Wan Chiang Tuo Chiang-class missile corvette sails in Keelung Harbor yesterday during the annual Han Kuang military exercises. Photo: CNA

