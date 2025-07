Members of the Child Welfare League Foundation and the Taiwan Gender Equity Education Association pose for a photograph with elementary-school students at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Child Welfare League Foundation

2025/07/09 03:00

Staff writer, with CNA

More than half of fifth and sixth-graders in Taiwan lack adequate sexual knowledge, while more than 20 percent have been in romantic relationships, a nationwide survey released yesterday showed.

The poll, jointly conducted by the Child Welfare League Foundation and the Taiwan Gender Equity Education Association, collected responses from 1,426 fifth and sixth-graders — most of whom were aged 11 to 12 — across Taiwan between March and April.

In a section assessing students’ sexual knowledge, 58.9 percent correctly answered fewer than seven out of 11 questions, falling short of the benchmark set as the passing score.

“Fewer than 2 percent of students answered all questions correctly, which we found interesting as many students told us that their schools had covered the topics,” Huang Yun-hsuan (黃韻璇), head of the Child Welfare League Foundation’s Organizational Development Division, told a news conference in Taipei.

“More than 50 percent had no recollection of what their teachers had taught,” she said, adding that the finding suggested that students’ level of understanding might vary depending on how the material is taught in the classroom.

While current curriculum guidelines already stipulate that school programs include components of gender equality education, the organizations said that education authorities should further enhance the curriculum and increase teaching hours.

Teaching materials should be grounded in “real-life contexts” and cover topics such as romantic and emotional development, online relationships and gender diversity, they added.

They also urged parents to approach conversations about sex with openness, starting from their children’s questions and daily experiences, citing research that such conversations significantly improve children’s sexual knowledge and attitudes.

Asked about their experiences and thoughts on romantic relationships, 24.2 percent of the respondents said they wanted to be in a relationship, while 23.1 percent said they had already dated someone.

Taiwan Gender Equity Education Association deputy chairman and high-school teacher Yuan Wang (王柏元) said “it is important to help them [children] understand the concepts that correspond to different age groups, especially in relation to the law,” adding that in Taiwan, people younger than 16 do not have the legal right to sexual autonomy.

Of the 1,426 valid responses collected, 50.1 percent of participants were male, 48.9 percent were female and 1 percent identified as another gender.

The survey has a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.59 percentage points.

