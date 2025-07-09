《TAIPEI TIMES》Yankees set to host Taiwanese Heritage Day

An illustration shows a New York Yankees jersey with the word “Taiwan” and Taiwan’s national flag printed on it. Photo: screen grab from ROF International Sport Marketing’s Facebook page

2025/07/09 03:00

By William Hetherington / Staff writer

The New York Yankees are to host Taiwanese Heritage Day for the first time this year, the event’s organizer announced on Monday.

The annual event, which has been held nearly every year since 2005, has often been hosted by the New York Mets at Citi Field, but this year it would be hosted by the New York Yankees on Sept. 10 at Yankee Stadium, organizer ROF International Sport Marketing wrote on social media.

The event, which is being co-organized by the Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce of North America （TCCNA）, is one of many cultural events hosted by the Yankees, the announcement said, adding that the team regularly hosts events for the city’s Hispanic, Filipino and Italian communities.

ROF said the event reflects the importance to Taiwanese of New York City, which hosts a large community of Taiwanese who are studying or working in the US.

ROF, in collaboration with the TCCNA, last year began discussions with the Yankees about hosting the event, it said.

“Following the success of the Taiwanese Heritage Celebration event hosted last year by the Arizona Diamondbacks, we’re honored to achieve another milestone by working with the historically significant New York Yankees,” ROF general manager Chen Ming-chu （陳銘駒） said. “This is our first collaboration with the Yankees and we’re deeply grateful for the local support from the TCCNA. We hope many Taiwanese will come and show their enthusiasm and energy, helping open the door to more collaborations in the future.”

TCCNA president Eugenia Pai （白越珠） thanked national policy adviser Juang Jenn-huei （莊振輝） and former TCCNA president Joey Chiang （江俊霖） for helping to coordinate efforts to have the event hosted by the Yankees. She echoed Chen’s statements about the special significance of a Yankees Taiwan Day.

“While similar Taiwan Day events have been held across the US, the Yankees Taiwan Day highlights the connection Taiwan has to the team, dating back to the era of Taiwanese pitcher Wang Chien-ming （王建民）,” she said.

To mark the event, the team is to offer exclusive limited-edition caps and jerseys embroidered with the Taiwanese flag and the word “Taiwan.”

“For years, Taiwanese fans have held a deep affection for the team. The TCCNA invites fans to proudly wear the jersey and cheer for Taiwan together,” she said.

A special ticket package is available to purchase online, which includes access to a designated Taiwan Day seating section, along with the commemorative jersey and cap, ROF said.

“The jersey’s design features the Yankees’ classic pinstripe style, with ‘TAIWAN’ stitched on the back and the lucky No. 8 — symbolizing prosperity — making it a meaningful collectible,” it said.

“Taiwan Day is not only a cultural dialogue between Taiwan and the American sports mainstream, but also a significant moment for Taiwanese communities around the world to make their voices heard,” it added.

ROF said that it had invited Wang, who is now a pitching coach for the CTBC Brothers, to throw the first pitch at the event, but he declined, citing his coaching schedule.

“The agency helped pass on the invitation several times, but Wang said he could not leave his team during the season, so he politely declined,” ROF said. “We hope that he could throw the first pitch at a future Yankees Taiwan Day.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at www.gofevo.com/event/NYYTaiwanese.

