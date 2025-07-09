《TAIPEI TIMES》Lai vows continued Haiti support

Haitian Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Victor Harvel Jean-Baptiste, left, meets with President William Lai, right, at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office

2025/07/09 03:00

LANDMARK:Taiwan and Haiti are set to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, the president said, adding that the two would deepen bilateral ties

Staff writer, with CNA

President William Lai （賴清德） yesterday pledged continued support for Haiti, particularly in food aid and healthcare, as the Caribbean nation faces ongoing social and economic challenges.

Speaking at a meeting with Haitian Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Victor Harvel Jean-Baptiste, Lai said Taiwan would step up bilateral cooperation to help improve Haiti’s social infrastructure.

Taiwan would continue supporting Haiti through initiatives aimed at improving healthcare, food security and overall development, he said.

Taiwan and Haiti are set to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, the president said, adding that the two nations would continue to support each other and deepen bilateral ties.

Lai also thanked Jean-Baptiste for writing to the WHO Secretariat in May to push for Taiwan’s participation in the annual World Health Assembly （WHA） as an observer this year, and Haitian Minister of Public Health and Population Bertrand Sinal for speaking out at the WHA about Taiwan’s global healthcare contribution and supporting Taiwan’s participation in international organizations.

Jean-Baptiste reaffirmed the longstanding ties between Taiwan and Haiti, saying they had contributed to Haiti’s development in areas such as agriculture, healthcare and education.

Taiwan’s voice is important to people in Haiti, as it has established itself as a responsible, peaceful and innovative actor committed to global cooperation, the Haitian minister said.

As the world is confronting major challenges and Haiti is facing its most difficult period in its history, the need for bilateral cooperation and solidarity is more important then ever, he said, adding that the two nations need to think about how to move forward and deepen their relationship to benefit their people.

Jean-Baptiste is leading a five-member delegation to Taiwan until Friday.

