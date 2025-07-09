為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Lai vows continued Haiti support

    Haitian Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Victor Harvel Jean-Baptiste, left, meets with President William Lai, right, at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office

    Haitian Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Victor Harvel Jean-Baptiste, left, meets with President William Lai, right, at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office

    2025/07/09 03:00

    LANDMARK:Taiwan and Haiti are set to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, the president said, adding that the two would deepen bilateral ties

    Staff writer, with CNA

    President William Lai （賴清德） yesterday pledged continued support for Haiti, particularly in food aid and healthcare, as the Caribbean nation faces ongoing social and economic challenges.

    Speaking at a meeting with Haitian Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Victor Harvel Jean-Baptiste, Lai said Taiwan would step up bilateral cooperation to help improve Haiti’s social infrastructure.

    Taiwan would continue supporting Haiti through initiatives aimed at improving healthcare, food security and overall development, he said.

    Taiwan and Haiti are set to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, the president said, adding that the two nations would continue to support each other and deepen bilateral ties.

    Lai also thanked Jean-Baptiste for writing to the WHO Secretariat in May to push for Taiwan’s participation in the annual World Health Assembly （WHA） as an observer this year, and Haitian Minister of Public Health and Population Bertrand Sinal for speaking out at the WHA about Taiwan’s global healthcare contribution and supporting Taiwan’s participation in international organizations.

    Jean-Baptiste reaffirmed the longstanding ties between Taiwan and Haiti, saying they had contributed to Haiti’s development in areas such as agriculture, healthcare and education.

    Taiwan’s voice is important to people in Haiti, as it has established itself as a responsible, peaceful and innovative actor committed to global cooperation, the Haitian minister said.

    As the world is confronting major challenges and Haiti is facing its most difficult period in its history, the need for bilateral cooperation and solidarity is more important then ever, he said, adding that the two nations need to think about how to move forward and deepen their relationship to benefit their people.

    Jean-Baptiste is leading a five-member delegation to Taiwan until Friday.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播