為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Military to live-stream Abrams live-fire training

    Army personnel inspect M1A2T tanks upon their arrival at the Armor Training Command in Hsinchu on Dec. 16 last year. Photo: EPA-EFE / Military News Agency

    Army personnel inspect M1A2T tanks upon their arrival at the Armor Training Command in Hsinchu on Dec. 16 last year. Photo: EPA-EFE / Military News Agency

    2025/07/08 03:00

    M1A2T ABRAMS TANKS:Thirty-eight of the 108 armored vehicles were delivered in December last year, with the rest to be delivered between later this year and next year

    Staff writer, with CNA

    The military is to live stream a round of live-fire training sessions on Thursday featuring its newly delivered M1A2T Abrams tanks, allowing the public to witness the training results firsthand, the Ministry of National Defense said.

    Based on the ministry’s plan, the live-fire training session, scheduled to take place at an army tank training ground in the Kengzihkou （坑子口） area of Hsinchu County, is to feature the US-made armored vehicles firing their 120mm smoothbore guns at moving and stationary targets, while stationary or in motion.

    At least one senior government official is expected to preside over the round of training sessions, per the ministry’s plan.

    The ministry previously said the M1A2T Abrams tanks would not be joining this year’s live-fire segment of the annual Han Kuang series of exercises to be staged from tomorrow through July 18, because the vehicles have not been officially commissioned into the army yet.

    However, the army would be holding a round of live-fire shooting sessions with the tanks on Thursday, which would be separate from the Han Kuang drills.

    Taiwan has earmarked a budget of about NT$40.5 billion （US$1.39 billion） from 2019 to 2027 to purchase 108 M1A2T tanks from the US, which are expected to be assigned to the Sixth Army Corps responsible for defending northern Taiwan after entering service.

    Of the 108, 38 were delivered to Taiwan in December last year. Since February, the army has been conducting training before the commissioning of the US tanks.

    Forty-two of the remaining 70 tanks are scheduled to be delivered to Taiwan later this year and 28 next year.

    The military is also upgrading training facilities in Kengzihkou to cater the needs of the M1A2Ts.

    The upgrades, expected to be completed by October next year, are to include a new multiuse shooting range to enable operators of the M1A2T tanks to practice firing at night and while moving, a range extension to 1.8km from 1.34km, and new target platforms that can move automatically, the army said.

    Newly acquired rockets, missile systems and drones are to be put to test during this year’s Han Kuang exercises, the ministry said.

    Among the armaments set to make their debut are US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems （HIMARS）, TOW-2B anti-tank missiles, newly purchased uncrewed aviation vehicles and a domestically built land-based version of the Sky Sword II missile, it said.

    Up to 22,000 reservists are to participate in this year’s 10-day exercises to test their ability to provide brigade-sized, rather than battalion-sized, support.

    The ministry last week announced that the live-fire portion of the Han Kuang drills are to last 10 days — twice as long as in previous years — and would focus on unscripted scenarios and China’s “gray zone” tactics, which involve coercive actions that fall short of open conflict.

    The annual Han Kuang exercises, which have been Taiwan’s major war games since 1984, consist of live-fire drills and computerized tabletop war games.

    The drills aim to test Taiwan’s combat readiness in the face of a possible Chinese invasion.

    This year’s tabletop war games were conducted from April 5 to 18.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播