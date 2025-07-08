為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan-listed ETFs attract more than US$19bn amid retail investor demand

    People look at stocks values inside the Taiwan Stock Exchange office in Taipei on June 23. Photo: Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

    

    2025/07/08 03:00

    Bloomberg

    Traders are swarming to equity-focused, exchange-traded funds （ETFs） listed in Taiwan, with demand from retail investors and a strong local currency driving up flows.

    Taiwan-listed equity ETFs have attracted more than US$19 billion in inflows this year, the most among their regional peers, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence showed. That was more than the inflows into products listed in South Korea and China combined, and nearly the entire amount Taiwanese ETFs brought in for all of last year.

    The big inflows highlight the increasing power of Taiwanese retail investors.

    While the nation’s shares have seen foreign outflows of US$3 billion this year, the fourth-most in Asia, the benchmark TAIEX is only down about 2 percent, Bloomberg data showed. A rally in the New Taiwan dollar is also supporting investments in local currency, with a “Sell America” rotation fueling expectations for further gains.

    “Inflows into Taiwan stock ETFs usually increase when the market pulls back, as local investors prefer buying on dips,” Cathay Securities Investment Trust Co （國泰投信） chief investment officer Eddie Cheng （鄭立誠） said.

    They have also grown, “as investors shift away from US dollar assets and turn to Taiwan stocks,” he added.

    Taiwan’s biggest equity ETF has garnered US$6.2 billion in inflows, the most in the region this year. The surge followed a fee reduction and share split that could lower prices for retail investors. Its almost 60 percent weighting in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co （台積電）, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, also helped lure investors.

    “Taiwanese’s overall confidence in TAIEX and the chip industry is still fairly strong,” spurring traders’ interest in local ETFs, Yuanta Securities Investment Trust Co （元大投信） chairman Julian Liu （劉宗聖） said.

    About 2 million local investors participate in investment plans that make contributions in regularly fixed amounts, which can bring about NT$15 billion （US$516.39 million） of inflows into TAIEX ETFs every month, Liu added.

    Total assets in Taiwan’s broader ETF market surged 64 percent to NT$6.4 trillion last year and now rank third in the region, according to industry data and Bloomberg Intelligence. Equity and fixed-income products make up most of those ETFs.

    The strong inflows are likely to continue.

    Taiwan’s developed retail market and sophisticated investors could help local ETFs grow much quicker than the rest of the region, Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Rebecca Sin （冼素君） said.

    Regulators are implementing measures to supercharge the vast-growing sector. Officials recently greenlit cross-listed ETFs between Taiwan and Japan, which allow products to list in both locations.

    At the same time, foreign investors have been repeatedly buying Taiwan’s ETFs to speculate on the local currency.

    The central bank is seeking feedback on a plan to tighten currency purchases by overseas stock investors.

    Still, most demand comes from retail investors, who buy ETFs as a long-term investment.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

