《TAIPEI TIMES》Lee twins clinch men’s doubles title in all-Taiwanese Canada Open final

Gold medalists Lee Fang-jen, second left, and Lee Fang-chih, second right, hold up a flag alongside their coach, Lee Sung-yuan, center, and silver medalists Po Li-wei, left, and Chang Ko-chi, right, following their BWF Super 300 Canadian Open men’s doubles match in Markham, Ontario, on Sunday. Photo: CNA

2025/07/08 03:00

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s Lee Fang-jen and Lee Fang-chih claimed the men’s doubles title at the BWF Canada Open in Markham, Ontario, on Sunday, defeating compatriots Chang Ko-chi and Po Li-wei 21-19, 21-19 in a tightly contested final.

The top-seeded twin brothers captured their first BWF Super 300 gold and delivered Taiwan’s first Canada Open men’s doubles championship since 2014.

Despite their higher world ranking — No. 22 compared with Chang and Po’s No. 77 — the Lee brothers had lost four of their previous six encounters with the pair.

The title match was another tough battle. After the first game was tied at 17-17, the twins pulled ahead with a late 4-2 spurt to clinch it.

In the second game, they trailed 13-17 before mounting a decisive 8-2 rally to seal the match.

Coach Lee Sung-yuan credited the victory to the twins’ chemistry and fast tempo, which “put pressure on their opponents through better overall offensive control.”

“Their recent performances have been stable and steadily improving. The title is definitely a morale boost for them,” the coach said, adding that the win would improve their world ranking and strengthen their case for selection to next year’s Asian Games team after they came up short in previous Super 300 semi-finals and finals.

Lee Fang-jen and Lee Fang-chih, born just two minutes apart, did not take up competitive badminton until junior-high school and only began partnering in doubles during high school, coach Lee Sung-yuan said.

Now 27, the brothers have evolved significantly — as players and individuals — since Lee began coaching them in 2016, when they were 18, Lee Sung-yuan said, adding that despite their twin bond, the two possess markedly different personalities and playing styles.

In the early years, the elder brother, Fang-jen, was the more dominant and emotional of the two, but over time, their roles have reversed, the coach said.

On court, Fang-jen thrives on speed and raw power, while Fang-chih plays with greater finesse, the coach added.

