為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Group urges US to boost Taiwan cyberdefense ties

    A 3D-printed block bearing the word “cyber” is displayed among motherboards in an arranged photograph taken on Oct. 26, 2017. Photo: Reuters

    A 3D-printed block bearing the word “cyber” is displayed among motherboards in an arranged photograph taken on Oct. 26, 2017. Photo: Reuters

    2025/07/06 03:00

    ‘CROSSROADS’: The CNAS said that down one path was stronger military, intelligence and economic ties, while compromised cybersecurity lay down the other

    By William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with CNA

    The US should cooperate with Taiwan to bolster defenses against cyberattacks amid a growing threat from China, the Washington-based Center for a New American Security （CNAS） think tank said in a report published on June 24.

    China has significantly ramped up its cyberoffensives in the past few years, a trend being exacerbated by the rapid development of artificial intelligence, which could “further tilt the balance toward offense in cyberspace in unpredictable and potentially dangerous ways,” said the report, titled: “Cyber Crossroads in the Indo-Pacific: Navigating Digital Potential and Cyber Peril.”

    In response to the growing threats, US authorities should launch a “Cyber Shield” initiative in the Indo-Pacific region to boost joint efforts against malicious cyberactors and expand cooperation with Taiwan, it said.

    One path forward from the crossroads is stronger military, intelligence and economic ties between the US and allies, while the other path is compromised infrastructure and data security as countries such as China, North Korea and Russia present greater cybersecurity threats, said the report, which was written by CNAS senior fellow Vivek Chilukuri and others.

    The threats have included espionage, intellectual property theft, data breaches, disinformation campaigns, influence operations and prepositioning within critical infrastructure, the report said.

    The National Security Bureau in April said that Chinese cyberforces were continuously targeted Taiwanese government agencies, critical infrastructure and the tech industry through cyberintrusions and data theft.

    Since last year, there have been more than 2.19 million intrusion attempts on average per day targeting Taiwan’s government service Web sites, with the attacks mostly coming from China, the bureau said.

    China also engages in cybercrime aimed at disrupting social stability and public order in Taiwan, it said.

    Examples of cybercrime include hacking, phishing, ransomware, malware, identity theft and cyberstalking, it said.

    To address the increasingly severe cyberthreats, the report suggested the joint establishment of the “Cyber Shield” initiative; a significant expansion of military cyberengagement and capability building; clarification of legal and policy frameworks to support broader action in the region; implementation of integrated strategies to promote secure and resilient information and communications technology infrastructure in the region; and deepened cooperation between Taiwan and the US on military cyberdefense.

    The report recommended that countries in the region mandate cybersecurity best practices at government agencies, such as multi-factor authentication and a ban on the use of personal devices for official duties.

    It also recommended an increase in defense spending to boost cybersecurity, and the adoption of advanced artificial intelligence and cloud-based defense systems.

    Domestic and international tech companies could collaborate on the development of such systems, it said.

    The CNAS was founded in 2007 by former US deputy secretary of state Kurt Campbell and former US undersecretary of defense Michele Flournoy.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播