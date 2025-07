The seal of the US Department of State is pictured in Washington on Jan. 26, 2017. Photo: Reuters

2025/07/05 03:00

HAN KUANG: There has been a spike in Chinese military activity around Taiwan, with 41 aircraft and eight navy vessels detected, ahead of the Han Kuang exercise next week

By Fion Khan / Staff writer, with CNA

請繼續往下閱讀...

China’s increasing military pressure around Taiwan is not legitimate and would increase tensions, the US Department of State said on Thursday, as increased Chinese military activity was detected ahead of Taiwan’s annual Han Kuang military exercises set to begin on Wednesday.

As of 6am yesterday, 41 Chinese aircraft and eight navy vessels had been detected around Taiwan over the prior 24 hours, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said, adding that 27 of them crossed the median line, entering Taiwan’s northern, central and southwestern air defense identification zones (ADIZ), it added.

The armed forces have “monitored the situation and employed [patrol] aircraft, navy vessels and coastal missile systems in response to the detected activities,” the ministry said.

A State Department spokesperson on Thursday said that the US sees peace in the Taiwan Strait as an indispensable factor for the peace and prosperity of the international community.

China’s military threats against Taiwan are irresponsible, the official said, urging Beijing to avoid taking further actions that could undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the wider region.

The US would continue to support Taiwan in the face of China’s coercion in military, economy and diplomacy, the official said.

The annual Han Kuang exercises, which the nation has conducted since 1984, include live-fire exercises and computerized tabletop war games.

This year’s live-fire portion would take place from Wednesday to July 18, significantly extending the duration from the previous exercises, which lasted five days and four nights.

In related developments, a Chinese carrier rocket passed through the southwestern section of the nation’s ADIZ on Thursday. However, it was flying above the Earth’s atmosphere and posed no threat to Taiwan, the ministry said.

Launched at 5:37pm from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China’s Sichuan Province, the rocket was carrying a satellite in a direction toward the western Pacific, it said.

The ministry closely monitored the launch using its joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, with appropriate alert and response measures in place.

The ministry had announced the previous day that the launch was expected to occur at 5:35pm on Thursday, with the rocket passing through Taiwan’s ADIZ on its trajectory toward the western Pacific.

新聞來源:TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法