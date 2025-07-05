為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Economy to lose steam in 2H: Academia Sinica

    A woman buys groceries at a supermarket in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA

    A woman buys groceries at a supermarket in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA

    2025/07/05 03:00

    STILL IMPROVING:Despite external headwinds, private investment is projected to grow 5.46 percent and inflation expected to ease to 1.85 percent, the institute said

    By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

    Taiwan’s economy is poised to lose steam in the second half of this year, as trade-related uncertainties and currency appreciation weigh on export momentum, Academia Sinica said yesterday, trimming its full-year growth forecast to 2.93 percent from the 3.10 percent it projected in December last year.

    The revised projection reflects concerns over the potential impact of US tariffs and a rapidly appreciating New Taiwan dollar, which could erode the price competitiveness of local exporters, the nation’s top academic institution said.

    “First-half growth was driven by strong export demand, partly due to front-loaded orders ahead of possible US tariff hikes,” Academia Sinica Institute of Economics research fellow Lin Chang-ching （林常青） said. “That momentum will likely fade in the second half, as the policy outlook turns more uncertain and the NT dollar continues to climb.”

    The institute’s base scenario assumes a 15 to 20 percent US tariff, an average exchange rate of NT$29 to the US dollar and partial exemptions for semiconductor-related products.

    In the worst-case scenario — a 20 percent tariff, no exemptions for semiconductors and NT dollar appreciation higher than NT$28 — growth could slide to just 2.54 percent, Lin said.

    A more optimistic outcome, where there is a 10 percent tariff cap and favorable trade treatment, could lift growth to as high as 3.17 percent, he said.

    “Taiwan’s semiconductor supply chain is deeply integrated with the US, which offers some room for optimism,” Lin said, adding that the recent outcome of US-Vietnam trade negotiations suggested that the most extreme tariff scenarios might be avoided.

    Still, the institute cautioned about sustained pressure on the NT dollar.

    Institute of Economics deputy director Susan Yang （楊淑珺） said that market expectations of a weaker US dollar have become a key force behind the local currency’s appreciation.

    “If that sentiment persists, it would be difficult to resist further gains in the NT dollar,” Yang said, adding that a return to the NT$27 level — last seen during US President Donald Trump’s first term — is “not out of the question,” depending on the trajectory of US interest rates and US Federal Reserve policy decisions.

    Despite the external headwinds, Taiwan’s private investment is projected to grow 5.46 percent this year, bolstered by public infrastructure spending and strong capital expenditure in the semiconductor sector, particularly around artificial intelligence-driven developments.

    Inflation is expected to ease to 1.85 percent from the previous estimate of 2.02 percent, helped by the stronger local currency lowering import costs, Academia Sinica said.

    Policymakers and industries should reassess their strategies to navigate the new macroeconomic environment as Taiwan adapts to shifting trade dynamics and a potentially long-term appreciation trend in the NT dollar, it said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播