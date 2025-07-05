《TAIPEI TIMES》Air force’s F-5 jets retired after 50 years service

Pilots attend a retirment ceremony for F-5 jets at Hualien Air Base yesterday. Photo: CNA

‘FORMIDABLE JET’:Air force Colonel Hsu Chun-jung told reporters that despite it being the jet’s last patrol, the mission was carried out flawlessly

Staff writer, with CNA

A ceremony was held yesterday at Hualien Air Base to mark the official retirement of the air force’s F-5 jets after more than 50 years of patrolling Taiwan’s skies.

The event began with the 5th Tactical Fighter Wing flying a sortie consisting of three RF-5E reconnaissance aircraft and two F-5F jets.

After a brief ceremonial flight around the Hualien base and Taiwan’s east coast, the planes were showered with a water salute upon their return.

Air force Colonel Hsu Chun-jung （許俊榮）, who was among the pilots that took part in the sortie, reported back to Deputy Minister of National Defense Po Horng-huei （柏鴻輝） saying “mission accomplished.”

In his speech at the ceremony, Po said that the air force was retiring all of the remaining F-5F jets and RF-5E reconnaissance aircraft, which were converted from F-5E jets by Singapore Aerospace Manufacturing in 1997.

The F5-E fighter jets, which were the backbone of the F-5 fleet, were retired in 2023.

“Their retirement today symbolizes an end to the F-5 era,” he said, adding that their missions would be taken over by the RF-16 aircraft.

Speaking to reporters after the sortie, Hsu said that despite it being the plane’s last patrol, the mission was carried out flawlessly.

Although the RF-5Es are now retired, they have preserved many valuable reconnaissance images of Taiwan, he said.

Retired air force colonel Sung Wen-hsi （宋文溪） earlier this week described the Northrop F-5E/F, a variant of the supersonic light fighter known as the Tiger II, as a formidable jet back in the day.

Before the 1995 Taiwan Strait Crisis, the air force was quite powerful and routinely carried out reconnaissance patrols over the airspace of the Kinmen and Matsu, Sung said.

At the time, the air force even demonstrated “a show of power” by flying patrol missions close to China’s coastline, the retired F-5E/F pilot said.

Huang Yang-te （黃揚德）, also a retired colonel, said the air force found ways to equip the F-5E/F jets with various capabilities to fulfill combat readiness missions, citing the example that some single-seat F-5Es could even launch Maverick missiles.

The air force began operating F-5A/B jets in 1965.

In 1973, Taiwan partnered with US aircraft manufacturer Northrop Corp to produce the F-5E model domestically under what became known as the Tiger Peace Project.

The first Taiwan-built F-5E rolled out the following year.

Taiwan manufactured a total of 308 jets under the project, including 242 single-seat F-5Es and 66 twin-seat F-5Fs.

The F-5 served as the nation’s main combat aircraft from the 1970s through the 1990s before being reassigned for training purposes.

The F-5E/F jets have ended their training role as the air force is receiving Brave Eagle jet trainers developed under the indigenous aircraft program.

A family member salutes a pilot during a retirement ceremony for F-5 jets at Hualien Air Base yesterday. Photo: Chiang Ying-ying, AP

Three F-5 jets, top, third from top and bottom, and two F-5F jets fly during a retirement ceremony for the F-5s at Hualien Air Base yesterday. Photo: Chiang Ying-ying, AP

