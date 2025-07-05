為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Award-winning ‘Beep Beep’ train returns to Taiwan

    A “Beep Beep Taiwan” tourism promotion train debuts during an event at Shulin Station in New Taipei City yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area Administration via CNA

    A “Beep Beep Taiwan” tourism promotion train debuts during an event at Shulin Station in New Taipei City yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area Administration via CNA

    2025/07/05 03:00

    Staff writer, with CNA

    The Tourism Administration brought back an award-winning train livery used in Japan last year and painted it on a Taiwan Railway Corp EMU700 commuter train, which entered service yesterday for a six-month run to promote local tourism in the northeast.

    Taiwan Railway’s EMU700 train, repainted with what was first called the “BiBiBiBi! Taiwan” livery when it was used for a tourism promotion campaign in Greater Tokyo from June 7 to Sept. 28 last year, was inaugurated for service at Shulin Station in New Taipei City.

    The EMU700 train’s silver carriage was covered in the classic red used for the Keikyu 1000 series model along with specially designed kanji for Taiwan, which shows popular Taiwanese products, including orchids, tea and pineapples.

    Tourism Administration Director-General Chen Yu-hsiu （陳玉秀）, who took up the post on Friday last week, said she proposed to her predecessor the idea of bringing the special train’s look back to Taiwan after it won an award from the Tokyo Outdoor Advertising Association in March.

    The Tourism Administration is working on getting more Japanese visitors to Taiwan, she said, adding that she hoped the tourism train between Yilan and destinations in Keelung, Taipei, New Taipei City and Taoyuan can draw more visitors to the Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area.

    Taiwan Railway chairman James Jeng （鄭光遠） said at the ceremony that he had decided to extend the run of the train, now called “Beep Beep Taiwan,” from the originally planned three months to six months.

    The goal is to promote tourism in New Taipei City’s Ruifang （瑞芳） and Gongliao （貢寮） districts, as well as in Yilan County, Jeng said.

    Meanwhile, the Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area Headquarters highlighted in a statement the ongoing Fulong International Sand Sculpture Arts Festival that runs until Sept. 30 and other attractions related to the former mining town of Jioufen （九份） in New Taipei City.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播