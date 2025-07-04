為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Navy launches first of final batch of stealth ships

    The corvette Dan Chiang is pictured in this photograph in Suao Port in Yilan County last month. Photo: CNA

    2025/07/04 03:00

    Staff Writer, with CNA

    The first of the remaining five Tuo Chiang-class stealth missile corvettes being domestically built for the navy was officially launched in a ceremony presided over by navy commander Admiral Tang Hua （唐華） on Wednesday, according to an anonymous military source.

    The Dan Chiang （丹江, PGG-627） was launched in a ceremony that was closed to the press, with the newly constructed ship officially entering the water for the first time. The vessel was also christened, according to the source.

    The corvette, named after the Danda River （丹大溪） in central Nantou County, is expected to be delivered to the navy next year after further trials, the unnamed source added.

    Tuo Chiang is a domestically designed and manufactured class of fast and stealthy multipurpose corvette built for the navy.

    In addition to the prototype — the Tuo Chiang （沱江, PGG-618）, which was commissioned in 2015 — the first batch consisting of six corvettes have all been delivered to the navy and entered service.

    The Dan Chiang is the first of the second batch of five corvettes that are to be delivered to the navy, which would have 11 Tuo Chiang-class corvettes by the end of next year.

    The Tuo Chiang-class corvette, which has a wave-piercing catamaran design, and is 60.4m long and 14m wide, has a top speed of 30 knots （55.6kph） and a range of 1,800 nautical miles （3,334km）, the navy said.

    The corvettes are fitted with subsonic Hsiung Feng II （雄風二, Brave Wind II） missiles, supersonic Hsiung Feng III （雄風三, Brave Wind III） anti-ship missiles, a 76mm cannon and Hai Chien II （海劍二, Sea Sword II） ship-based medium-range air defense missiles, enabling it to hit air and sea targets simultaneously, according to the navy.

