    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》FDA eases age, weight restrictions for giving blood

    A woman looks at her mobile phone while giving blood in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chiu Chih-jou, Taipei Times

    2025/07/03 03:00

    By Lery Hiciano / Staff writer, with CNA

    The Food and Drug Administration （FDA） yesterday announced that it would ease age requirements for blood donors, and adjust weight and body temperature regulations, effective immediately.

    The adjustments are the first change to the guidelines since they were implemented in 2006, although discussions were held to change them in 2018.

    Sixteen-year-olds can now donate blood, down from the previous age requirement of 17, while people older than 70 can now donate if they have a record of giving blood in the previous two years and the consent of a doctor, FDA Deputy Director-General Wang Der-yuan （王德原） said in a telephone interview.

    The weight guidelines have also been adjusted, with both men and women to be at least 45kg to donate blood and at least 50kg to donate blood products such as white blood cells, platelets or plasma.

    Previously, men had to be 50kg and women 45kg for donations.

    For those taking retinoic acid orally, the Taiwan Blood Services Foundation requires that they stop for one month prior to donating, Wang said, adding that the foundation is concerned about possible birth defects from the medication.

    Retinoic acid falls under the foundation’s requirement for a waiting period when donating blood as it could be harmful to the donor or the recipient, he said.

    The FDA has also introduce limits on blood donors who undergo dental surgery, due to how dental procedures can leave wounds in a person’s mouth and increase the risk of infection, he said.

    Donors must wait a week after an oral procedure to donate blood, he added.

    Men who have sex with men are still barred from donating blood, the FDA said.

    The agency said it would continue to monitor international scientific research and regulatory developments, and consider revising regulations to ensure the safety of donors and recipients, as well as ensure an adequate supply of blood.

    熱門推播