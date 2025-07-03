《TAIPEI TIMES》Chinese apps pose security risk: NSB

The logo of the Chinese app Xiaohongshu, known as RedNote in English, is displayed on a cellphone in an illustration photograph taken on Jan. 15. Photo: Reuters

2025/07/03 03:00

LOW RATINGS: Four of five Chinese apps reviewed by the bureau collected facial recognition data, and were also found to send data packets back to China

Staff writer, with CNA

The National Security Bureau （NSB） yesterday urged Taiwanese to exercise caution when using Chinese social media mobile applications due to potential privacy and national security issues, following an inspection of apps such as TikTok and Xiaohongshu （小紅書, known as RedNote in English）.

The inspections by Taiwan’s top intelligence agency of five apps, which also included the Chinese social media platforms Sina Weibo （新浪微博） and WeChat （微信）, as well as Baidu Cloud （百度雲）, found serious contraventions of users’ communications security across several indicators, the bureau said in a statement.

The inspections, conducted jointly with the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau and the Criminal Investigation Bureau, covered 15 indicators in five categories: personal data collection, excess usage of permissions, data transmission and sharing, system information extraction and access to biometric data.

The review revealed that all five apps failed to meet many of the indicators, with Xiaohongshu, the Chinese equivalent of Facebook, failing to meet all 15 of them, the NSB said.

Sina Weibo and TikTok did not meet 13 of the 15 indicators, while WeChat failed 10 and Baidu Cloud nine.

“These findings suggest that the China-made apps present cybersecurity risks far beyond the reasonable expectations for data-collection requirements taken by ordinary apps,” the bureau said in the English-language statement.

All of the apps had security issues related to excessive collection of personal data and abuse of system permissions, with contraventions including unauthorized access to screenshots, clipboard content, contact lists and location data, as well as inadequate protection of personal information rights.

All five apps collected users’ application lists and device parameters （in the system information extraction category）, and four of them collected facial recognition data, which the NSB said might be deliberately harvested and stored by those apps.

The apps were also found to send packets back to servers in China, raising serious concerns over the potential misuse of personal data by third parties, it said.

Under China’s Cybersecurity Law and National Intelligence Law, Chinese companies are obligated to turn over user data to authorities when it involves national security, public security or intelligence, the NSB said.

Such a practice would significantly breach the privacy of Taiwanese users and could support data collection by Chinese agencies, it said.

People must “remain vigilant regarding mobile device security and avoid downloading China-made apps that pose cybersecurity risks, to protect personal data privacy and corporate business secrets,” it said.

Since 2019, Taiwan has banned TikTok, Douyin （抖音, the Chinese version of TikTok） and Xiaohongshu from government devices and official premises over national security concerns.

However, there is no ban on the private use of the apps.

