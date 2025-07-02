《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taipei’s Zhonghua Borough tops list of household incomes

Ministry of Finance signage outside its building in Taipei is pictured on May 27. Photo: CNA

2025/07/02 03:00

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

Taipei’s Zhonghua Borough （中華） replaced Hsinchu City’s Guanxin Borough （關新） with the highest average annual household income among the nation’s boroughs in 2023, income tax data released on Monday by the Ministry of Finance showed.

請繼續往下閱讀...

The average annual household income in Zhonghua in Taipei’s Songshan District （松山） was NT$5.266 million （US$180,435）, topping all other boroughs and villages in Taiwan for the first time, the data showed.

That figure surged 146.42 percent from NT$2.137 million in 2022, which might be related to some wealthy people moving to the borough, local media speculated.

However, the median annual household income in Zhonghua, located at the intersection of Dunhua N Road and Nanjing E Road, was just NT$984,000, indicating that the borough’s household income was not evenly distributed.

Guanxin, in Hinchu City’s East District （東區）, slipped to second place with an average annual household income of NT$4.614 million, the data showed.

The borough, home to many technology professionals who work in the nearby Hsinchu Science Park （新竹科學園區）, had claimed the top position for five consecutive years before 2023.

The median annual household income in Guanxin was NT$3.479 million, also the highest among all boroughs and villages, and an indication that its household income had been distributed more evenly compared with others.

Yongfu Borough （永福） in Taipei’s Shilin District （士林） was the third-richest borough in 2023, up one notch from the previous year as its average annual income reached NT$3.46 million.

However, its median income was only NT$803,000, suggesting a large wealth gap among its residents.

The fourth-richest borough or village was Tongping Borough （東平）, in Hsinchu County’s Jhubei City （竹北）, also up one place from 2022, with an average annual income of NT$3.416 million and a median income of NT$2.43 million.

Ranking in fifth position was Sanfeng Village （三峰） in Hsinchu County’s Baoshan Township （寶山）, with an average annual income of NT$3.371 million and a median income of NT$664,000.

The ministry said the income gap was large in Sanfeng as some wealthy people raised the average figure.

The ministry’s latest data, which covers about 6.88 million households, showed that Hsinchu City topped the list of wealthiest cities in 2023 with an average annual household income of NT$1.524 million. The city retained its top position for the sixth consecutive year.

Hsinchu County ranked second with NT$1.353 million, followed by Taipei with NT$1.287 million, while the average annual household income in the other five special municipalities was between NT$790,000 and NT$864,000, the data showed.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法