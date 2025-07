President William Lai speaks at the Presidential Office on June 16. Photo: CNA

2025/07/02 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

President William Lai’s (賴清德) bank deposits increased by about NT$9.09 million (US$311,461) over the past year, according to an asset declaration report released by the Control Yuan yesterday.

請繼續往下閱讀...

The report said that on Nov. 1 last year, Lai declared total bank deposits of NT$11.25 million, a significant rise from NT$2.16 million in November 2023, while his home mortgage decreased by NT$1.4 million to NT$12.46 million.

It was Lai’s first asset declaration as president since taking office in May last year. Prior to his presidency, Lai served as vice president.

The report also showed that Lai declared ownership of land and a building in Tainan’s Anping District (安平) along with one Toyota car, consistent with his previous filing.

Lai also reported holding NT$11.86 million in marketable securities, all of which were US Treasuries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) declared ownership of three parcels of land and seven buildings in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taichung and Tainan cities, an asset declaration report showed.

Two of the land parcels and two of the buildings have been placed under trust.

Lin also declared NT$119 million in bank deposits, NT$500,000 in cash, NT$268 million in marketable securities and NT$70.59 million in mutual fund beneficiary certificates, the report said.

The report also showed that National Security Council Secretary General Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) owns three parcels of land and three buildings in Taipei and Changhua County, with two of the land parcels in Changhua placed in trust.

Wu declared NT$12.27 million in bank deposits, NT$319,600 in cash, NT$1.24 million in marketable securities and NT$1.24 million in bonds, the report said.

新聞來源:TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法