《TAIPEI TIMES》Ministry of Digital Affairs fines Meta NT$15 million

2025/07/01 03:00

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Digital Affairs yesterday fined Meta Platforms Inc NT$15 million （US$501,639） after it failed to disclose information about Facebook advertisement sponsors in compliance with the Fraud Crime Hazard Prevention Act （詐欺犯罪危害防制條例）.

The fine came after the ministry on May 22 fined the US-based company NT$1 million for the same offense.

The magnitude of the offense was greater this time, as the Ministry of the Interior flagged 23 cases on Facebook and transferred them to it, the digital ministry said.

The digital ministry said it had given Meta an opportunity to explain itself before imposing the fine.

“We found that Facebook demonstrated a major systematic oversight in its advertisement management, causing it to be unable to disclose the identities of sponsors and funding parties in a timely manner upon publication and broadcast... Meta is fined NT$15 million and ordered to rectify the situation in 30 days,” the digital ministry said, adding that it would impose consecutive penalties if the company does not address the issue by the deadline.

Meta said yesterday that it would continue working to address the problem, ensure the safety of the platform and enable users to clearly identify beneficiaries and funders of advertisements appearing on Facebook and Instagram.

