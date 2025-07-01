《TAIPEI TIMES》Under-30s top age groups in credit card spending: report

A person uses a credit card in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Lee Chin-hui, Taipei Times

2025/07/01 03:00

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

Credit card users in Taiwan younger than 30 years old topped all age groups in annual spending last year, spending an average of NT$2.041 million （US$68,256） per card, the National Credit Card Center said yesterday.

請繼續往下閱讀...

While credit card users younger than 30 accounted for only 7.42 percent of the total number of cards, they made 453 transactions on average per card last year, far ahead of other age groups, the center said in a report.

“This specific group has considerable spending power and will gradually become a major player among Gen Z in driving the economy,” deserving the most attention by both card issuers and merchants, it said.

Meanwhile, the spending power of those aged 60 or older was also noteworthy, it said.

Although their 142 transactions on average per card last year were the lowest among all age groups, their average spending per transaction was the highest, at NT$10,744, with annual spending averaging NT$1.525 million per card, second only to those younger than 30, the report showed.

Total credit card spending last year reached a record high of NT$4.68 trillion, as the nation reported a three-year high GDP growth of 4.84 percent and as the consumer price index came in at 2.18 percent, the third consecutive year that headline inflation exceeded the 2 percent alert, government data showed.

The top 1 percent of all cardholders spent NT$1.47 million per card on average last year, 27 times that of ordinary users, at NT$54,191, and contributed 21.5 percent to total transactions by all cardholders, the report found.

That high-spending group’s 283 transactions on average per card last year were 6.02 times that of ordinary users at 47, while their average spending per transaction reached NT$5,198, 4.48 times that of ordinary consumers at NT$1,161, it said.

“The top credit card spenders’ purchasing power is amazing in terms of their intense consumption frequency and high-value transactions,” the center said.

A closer study of consumption by top spenders revealed that they are willing to use credit cards in department stores, on insurance policies, traveling and a variety of retail items, the report said.

Top spending cardholders mainly reside in the six special municipalities, with those in Taipei and New Taipei City combined accounting for 46.36 percent of the total, while top spenders in the high-tech center of Hsinchu city and county together claimed the largest share among the remaining 16 counties and cities, at 6.36 percent, it added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法