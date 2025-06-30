為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 New Taipei Kings win TPBL championship

    The New Taipei Kings claims the inaugural Taiwan Professional Basketball League （TPBL） championship on Sunday. Photo: CNA

    2025/06/30 03:00

    / Staff Writer, with CNA

    The New Taipei Kings claimed the inaugural Taiwan Professional Basketball League （TPBL） championship on Sunday, defeating the Kaohsiung FamilyMart Aquas 108-89 in the final.

    Playing at home, the Kings pulled ahead with Jeremy Lin’s （林書豪） clutch three-pointers, securing their victory over the Aquas in the TPBL final.

    The Kings came out strong in the first quarter, dominating to build a 35-18 lead. By halftime, they had stretched their advantage to 61-38.

    In the third quarter, the Aquas narrowed the deficit to 12 points, but Lin stepped up, sinking several tough three- pointers to extend the lead.

    In the final quarter, the Kings pushed the advantage past 20 points, sealing their championship victory in the league’s inaugural season.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    Basketball player Jeremy Lin ,in white, clutch three-pointers, to help the New Taipei Kings securing their victory over the Aquas in the TPBL final. Photo: CNA

