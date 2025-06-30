《TAIPEI TIMES》 Hsieh Su-wei wins second place in Eastbourne doubles

Hsieh Su-wei is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

2025/06/30 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and her new doubles partner, Maya Joint of Australia, finished as runners-up in the women’s doubles final at the Eastbourne Open on Saturday.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Hsieh and Joint were defeated in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5, by Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic and Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan.

The first-time Taiwanese-Australian tennis partners were hoping to capitalize on Joint’s women’s singles championship win earlier in the day, but their opponents got off to a strong start to lead the first set with a break to disrupt Hsieh and Joint’s serve advantage.

While Hsieh, 39, and her 19-year-old partner were able to tie the first set at one point, they proved no match for Bouzkova and Danilina in the set.

Upping their game in the second set, such as using two breaks to take the advantage away from their opponent, the Taiwanese and Australian duo were poised to extend the match at one point during the set.

However, Hsieh and Joint could not ride the momentum and lost the match after being defeated in the second set 7-5.

Held in the town of Eastbourne in the south of England, the Eastbourne Open is a Women’s Tennis Association 250 tournament.

Following her runner-up finish, Hsieh would reunite with her Latvian partner Jelena Ostapenko as the fourth-seeded pair at Wimbledon in London, which is to start today and runs through July 13. Hsieh is aiming for her 10th Grand Slam title.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法