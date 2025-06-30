為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Hsieh Su-wei wins second place in Eastbourne doubles

    Hsieh Su-wei is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    Hsieh Su-wei is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    2025/06/30 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and her new doubles partner, Maya Joint of Australia, finished as runners-up in the women’s doubles final at the Eastbourne Open on Saturday.

    Hsieh and Joint were defeated in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5, by Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic and Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan.

    The first-time Taiwanese-Australian tennis partners were hoping to capitalize on Joint’s women’s singles championship win earlier in the day, but their opponents got off to a strong start to lead the first set with a break to disrupt Hsieh and Joint’s serve advantage.

    While Hsieh, 39, and her 19-year-old partner were able to tie the first set at one point, they proved no match for Bouzkova and Danilina in the set.

    Upping their game in the second set, such as using two breaks to take the advantage away from their opponent, the Taiwanese and Australian duo were poised to extend the match at one point during the set.

    However, Hsieh and Joint could not ride the momentum and lost the match after being defeated in the second set 7-5.

    Held in the town of Eastbourne in the south of England, the Eastbourne Open is a Women’s Tennis Association 250 tournament.

    Following her runner-up finish, Hsieh would reunite with her Latvian partner Jelena Ostapenko as the fourth-seeded pair at Wimbledon in London, which is to start today and runs through July 13. Hsieh is aiming for her 10th Grand Slam title.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播