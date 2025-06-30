為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 US tariff talks progressing, vice premier says

    Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun, center, is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun, center, is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    2025/06/30 03:00

    By Chen Yu-fu and Sam Garcia / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    There has been constructive progress in Taiwan-US tariff negotiations, which should lead to a mutually beneficial outcome, Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun （鄭麗君） said yesterday.

    Cheng and Minister Without Portfolio Yang Jen-ni （楊珍妮）, head of the Executive Yuan’s Office of Trade Negotiations, attended the second round of in-person trade negotiations with the US in Washington on Wednesday last week.

    They met with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick during the talks, which were scheduled to last two days, the Executive Yuan said.

    Between the first in-person talks on May 1 and the most recent meetings last week, the two sides have been communicating online to continuously advance the negotiations, it said.

    In last week’s round of talks, the two sides built consensus on issues including tariffs, other trade barriers and supply chain resilience, aiming to promote balanced trade, and create more opportunities for industrial and economic development in Taiwan and the US, it said.

    Both sides agreed that expanding bilateral investment would enhance mutual prosperity and development, the Executive Yuan said.

    Washington has welcomed Taiwan’s increased investment in the US in the past few years and looks forward to US companies expanding their investment in Taiwan, it said.

    Cheng said that Taiwan and the US are important strategic partners in trade and technology, with a strong industrial supply chain partnership.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播