《TAIPEI TIMES》 US tariff talks progressing, vice premier says

2025/06/30 03:00

By Chen Yu-fu and Sam Garcia / Staff reporter, with staff writer

There has been constructive progress in Taiwan-US tariff negotiations, which should lead to a mutually beneficial outcome, Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun （鄭麗君） said yesterday.

Cheng and Minister Without Portfolio Yang Jen-ni （楊珍妮）, head of the Executive Yuan’s Office of Trade Negotiations, attended the second round of in-person trade negotiations with the US in Washington on Wednesday last week.

They met with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick during the talks, which were scheduled to last two days, the Executive Yuan said.

Between the first in-person talks on May 1 and the most recent meetings last week, the two sides have been communicating online to continuously advance the negotiations, it said.

In last week’s round of talks, the two sides built consensus on issues including tariffs, other trade barriers and supply chain resilience, aiming to promote balanced trade, and create more opportunities for industrial and economic development in Taiwan and the US, it said.

Both sides agreed that expanding bilateral investment would enhance mutual prosperity and development, the Executive Yuan said.

Washington has welcomed Taiwan’s increased investment in the US in the past few years and looks forward to US companies expanding their investment in Taiwan, it said.

Cheng said that Taiwan and the US are important strategic partners in trade and technology, with a strong industrial supply chain partnership.

