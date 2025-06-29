為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Focus on missile defense urged: source

    A National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System （NASAMS） fires a missile in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Norwegian Ministry of Defense

    A National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System （NASAMS） fires a missile in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Norwegian Ministry of Defense

    2025/06/29 03:00

    MULTI-STAGE MODEL: US Harpoon missile training simulators would be dispatched first, followed by the delivery of trucks and, lastly, the arrival of missiles, the source said

    By Lo Tien-pin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    The US military has strongly suggested that Taiwan prioritize the purchase of anti-air and anti-surface missiles over the procurement of Airborne Early Warning and Control and helicopter platforms, a source in the military said yesterday.

    The US said the nation should increase its procurement of Patriot missile systems from the US to develop its asymmetric capabilities, the source said, adding that the US also said it is willing to provide newer models of the systems.

    Washington said that Taipei should increase its purchases of uncrewed aerial vehicles and uncrewed ship drones, they said.

    The military has factored in the US’ suggestions into its special budget fund draft to be proposed in August, the source said.

    The special budget, estimated to be between NT$300 billion and NT$500 billion （US$10.28 billion and US$17.14 billion）, is still being discussed, with room for adjustment as the military continues its talks with the US, they added.

    The funds would also include possible upgrades to the military’s command and control systems to the Link-22 standard, which would enable Taiwan to be integrated into the US’ communication networks, they said.

    To date, Taiwan has purchased three sets of the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System （NASAMS）, with the first set expected to be delivered this year.

    The US also said that Taiwan should increase its purchases of NASAMS, the source said.

    Separately, a source yesterday said that five missile launcher trucks and a radar truck for the RGM-84L-4 Block II （U） Harpoon missiles from the US have been delivered.

    The US adopted a three-stage delivery model for the Harpoon missile systems, delivering training simulators and dispatch trainers and technical instructors to Taiwan for the first stage, the source said.

    The second stage would involve the delivery of launching and radar trucks, the source said, adding that the missiles would be delivered in the final stage.

    Taiwan purchased a total of 100 sets and 400 missiles from the US in 2023.

    The 32 sets would arrive by the end of next year, while the remaining 68 sets scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2028 are still on schedule, the source said.

    The staggered multi-stage delivery would allow the military to familiarize itself with the system and be combat-ready when they receive the platform, they said.

    The missiles are likely to be delivered before the end of this year, as the military had requested delivery before the official establishment of the Littoral Combat Command in January next year, they added.

