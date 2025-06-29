為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Nobel laureate warns of extinction risk

    Nobel laureate Lee Yuan-tseh speaks at a forum on renewable energy in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Lin Cheng-kun, Taipei Times

    Nobel laureate Lee Yuan-tseh speaks at a forum on renewable energy in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Lin Cheng-kun, Taipei Times

    2025/06/29 03:00

    GLOBAL WARMING: Humans should find a different developmental model, improve the technology to capture and store solar energy, and share it, Lee Yuan-tseh said

    By Rachel Lin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    Humanity must wake up to the climate crisis or face extinction, Taiwanese Nobel Prize laureate and National Climate Change Committee Adviser Lee Yuan-tseh （李遠哲） said yesterday in a call for urgency in the nation’s transition to renewable energy.

    He made the remarks at a renewable energy forum at the National Taiwan Science Education Center in Taipei, saying that humans are on a path to destroying their society and the planet.

    Forest fires and extreme weather events occurring globally have made it clear that humanity would face extinction if it does not wake up to the threat posed by climate change, said Lee, a former Academia Sinica president.

    The international effort to ban chlorofluorocarbons patched the ozone hole, showing that collective action could work, he said.

    Humans must reject consumerism to rediscover value in frugality, cease the mindless building of large-scale constructions that harm the environment and forge a rational social order to live in harmony with nature, he said.

    “Global warming and the future of our species is what keeps me up at night,” he said, adding that global challenges require an organized global response.

    Humans should find a different developmental model, improve the technology to capture and store solar energy, and share it across national lines, he said.

    The UN had said global warming should be limited to 1.5°C from preindustrial levels — which the world surpassed last year, Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy chairman Eugene Chien （簡又新） said at the same event.

    Taiwan is one of the main culprits for the global failure to contain warming within that threshold, he said.

    The nation releases large amounts of carbon gases, is not self-sufficient in energy and has not built enough renewable energy resources, he said.

    Taiwan reduced carbon emissions by 4.6 percent in 2023 and aims to cut emissions by 28 percent by 2028, while the UK reduced carbon emissions by 52.7 percent in 2023 and aims to cut them by 68 percent by 2050, he said.

    Taiwan would likely prioritize its advantages in chipmaking and artificial intelligence development over the next 10 years, National Climate Change Committee Deputy Convener Tung Tzu-hsien （童子賢） said.

    The nation must deal with its energy dependency problem by transitioning to green energy while it still can, he added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播