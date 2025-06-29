為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan, Czechia ink Ukraine deal

    Representative to the Czech Republic Ke Liang-ruey, upper row, right, and Czech Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei Representative David Steinke, upper row, center, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois Wu, second left, and Tomas Copency, lower row, right, are pictured in a teleconference marking Taiwan and the Czech Republic’s signing of a memorandum of understanding to build energy and water infrastructure in Ukraine. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

    Representative to the Czech Republic Ke Liang-ruey, upper row, right, and Czech Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei Representative David Steinke, upper row, center, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois Wu, second left, and Tomas Copency, lower row, right, are pictured in a teleconference marking Taiwan and the Czech Republic’s signing of a memorandum of understanding to build energy and water infrastructure in Ukraine. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

    2025/06/29 03:00

    By Fang Wei-li and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    Taiwan and the Czech Republic on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding （MOU） to support Ukraine in building infrastructure, particularly in light of Russia’s ongoing threats to target energy and water facilities during winter.

    Representative to the Czech Republic Ke Liang-ruey （柯良叡） and Czech Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei Representative David Steinke formalized the agreement via teleconference, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs （MOFA） said.

    The bilateral initiative is part of an ongoing effort that began in 2023 to ensure access to water and energy for civilians in Ukraine, it said.

    As part of this collaboration, Taiwan and the Czech Republic have deployed mobile water filtration systems benefiting 380,000 residents in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois Wu （吳志中） said.

    In addition, the two nations are operating combined heat-and-power generators in Kharkiv Oblast to strengthen Ukraine’s energy grid resilience and ensure that 60,000 residents in the region would have electricity during the winter, he said.

    Both regions are under threat of Russian incursions.

    Taiwan continues to work closely with the Czech Republic and other like-minded allies to support Ukraine, he added.

    Czech Governmental Envoy for the Reconstruction of Ukraine Tomas Kopency said the project is a unique trilateral model of cooperation that has provided water to civilians in the hardest-hit areas of Eastern Ukraine.

    The project, which has been continually improved over the past two years, is a model of efficient multilateral cooperation and a milestone in the friendship between Taiwan and the Czech Republic, Kopency said.

    Taiwan has joined forces with multiple European governments to assist with Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction, the ministry said.

    The government has plans to expand its cooperation with Kyiv in more fields, including other forms of humanitarian aid, collaboration in education and projects to bolster the latter’s resilience, it said.

    Taiwan’s participation in these efforts shows its deep commitment to international cooperation, and the universal values of freedom, peace and human rights, it added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播