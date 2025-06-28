《TAIPEI TIMES》US defense officials warn of ‘kill web’

US Space Force chief of space operations General Chance Saltzman testifies during a US Senate Committee on Appropriations subcommittee hearing in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP

2025/06/28 03:00

SHIFT PRIORITIES: The US should first help Taiwan respond to actions China is already taking, instead of focusing too heavily on deterring a large-scale invasion, an expert said

By Sam Garcia / Staff writer, with CNA

US Air Force leaders on Thursday voiced concerns about the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s （PLA） missile capabilities and its development of a “kill web,” and said that the US Department of Defense’s budget request for next year prioritizes bolstering defenses in the Indo-Pacific region due to the increasing threat posed by China.

US experts said that a full-scale Chinese invasion of Taiwan is risky and unlikely, with Beijing more likely to pursue coercive tactics such as political warfare or blockades to achieve its goals.

Senior air force and US Space Force leaders, including US Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink and US Space Force chief of space operations General Chance Saltzman, yesterday attended a US Senate subcommittee hearing to discuss next year’s defense budget.

Meink and Saltzman said the PLA is advancing its ballistic capabilities.

China has more than 900 short-range missiles capable of reaching Taiwan and 400 land-based missiles that can reach the first island chain, they said.

It also has 1,300 medium-range ballistic missiles that can strike the second island chain, 500 intermediate-range ballistic missiles capable of hitting parts of Alaska and Australia, and more than 400 intercontinental ballistic missiles that could deliver nuclear weapons globally, they said.

Saltzman said he is most concerned about China’s “kill web,” which enables the PLA to track US joint forces and operations from long distances.

China had already launched more than 470 intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance satellites, “which are feeding information into a powerful sensor-to-shooter kill web,” Saltzman said in March last year.

This “kill web,” which links sensors directly to strike units, accelerates attack speed through data sharing and automation, enabling strikes to be completed within seconds, he said.

Meanwhile, the Stimson Center held a seminar titled “The Realities of an Invasion of Taiwan,” where senior fellow Dan Grazier, fellow James Siebens and research associate MacKenna Rawlins analyzed the strategic, political, economic and military factors that China might consider in planning an invasion of Taiwan.

Launching an amphibious assault on the nation would be fraught with risks, including nuclear escalation, political instability and economic repercussions, with a low probability of success, they said.

The risks China would face in invading Taiwan far outweigh any potential gains, Grazier added.

China has many other military options at its disposal that could be more advantageous and easier to execute, such as a blockade, Siebens said, adding that China is working toward unification through political warfare and coercion.

The US must first help Taiwan respond to the actions Beijing is already undertaking, rather than focusing too heavily on deterring a large-scale invasion, he said.

Should China decide to invade, there would be early indicators, including the weakening of Taiwan’s defenses, seizure of its outlying islands and increased coercive measures, he added.

The US and other like-minded nations should emphasize how important their economic relationships with Taiwan are to their own national interests, Siebens said.

China must understand that any attempt to impose a maritime blockade on Taiwan would not only constitute an act of aggression against Taiwan, but also against all of its partners, he said.

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, right, testifies during a US Senate Committee on Appropriations subcommittee hearing in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP

