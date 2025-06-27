為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ex-minister details historic Tsai-Trump call in memoir

    Former minister of foreign affairs David Lee speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times

    Former minister of foreign affairs David Lee speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times

    2025/06/27 03:00

    / Staff Writer, with CNA

    Former minister of foreign affairs David Lee （李大維） shared a behind-the-scenes account of the historic 2016 phone call between then-president Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） and then-US president-elect Donald Trump in his memoir, which was published yesterday.

    “The book is a recollection of my 40-plus-year career as a diplomat. I want to leave it as a record for future reference — for historians and younger generations,” Lee said during a book launch for his memoir.

    In the book, Lee details the background of the phone call on Dec. 2, 2016, the first direct communication between a US president or president-elect and a Taiwanese president since diplomatic ties were severed in 1979.

    When Trump invited Tsai to visit Washington during the 11-minute congratulatory call, Tsai retained her “usual calm composure” and did not give a direct response due to the sensitivity of such a trip, Lee said, adding that the Presidential Office decided not to comment publicly until Trump wrote about the call in a post on X.

    Former US assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs Randall Schriver, described in the book as a “long-time friend of Taiwan,” played a key role in facilitating the call, Lee said.

    Lee also recounted his historic meeting with then-US national security adviser John Bolton in May 2019, the first time top national security officials from the two sides had met since 1979.

    Such “US-Taiwan special channel talks” had been held since March 11, 1996, beginning with a meeting between then-US deputy national security adviser Sandy Berger and then-National Security Council （NSC） secretary-general Ting Mao-shih （丁懋時）, he said.

    That meeting focused on the Third Taiwan Strait Crisis, a conflict triggered by a series of missile tests conducted by the People’s Republic of China （PRC） in the waters around Taiwan following then-president Lee Teng-hui’s （李登輝） visit to the US and speech at his alma mater, Cornell University, Lee said.

    However, the 2019 meeting with Bolton marked the first time Taipei’s and Washington’s top national security advisers participated in direct dialogue, Lee added.

    Lee said that although he had served as foreign minister and NSC secretary-general, he still considered himself a diplomat, rather than a politician.

    In a pre-recorded speech played during the book launch, Tsai praised Lee as a model career diplomat “who transcends party lines” and serves as the “cornerstone of the country’s long-term development.”

    Lee served as top spokesman and deputy minister of foreign affairs during Lee Teng-hui’s administration. He later held diplomatic positions as representative to the EU, the US, Canada and Australia under former presidents Chen Shui-bian （陳水扁） and Ma Ying-jeou （馬英九）.

    His final public service post before retirement was as chair of the Straits Exchange Foundation, a semi-official organization tasked with handling technical matters involving China, from January 2023 to May last year.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播