    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taichung breaks ground on city’s second MRT line

    Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen, fourth left, stands with legislators and other participants at a ground-breaking ceremony for the Taichung MRT Blue Line yesterday. Photo: Liao Yao-tung,Taipei Times

    Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen, fourth left, stands with legislators and other participants at a ground-breaking ceremony for the Taichung MRT Blue Line yesterday. Photo: Liao Yao-tung,Taipei Times

    2025/06/27 03:00

    By Lery Hiciano / Staff writer, with CNA

    The Taichung City Government yesterday held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Blue Line of the city’s MRT system, scheduled to be completed in 2034.

    The ceremony was held in front of Taichung City Hall, with Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen （盧秀燕）, Deputy Legislative Speaker Johnny Chiang （江啟臣）, several Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） lawmakers and officials from the Ministry of Transportation and Communications in attendance.

    There is no need to delay any more, as the people of Taichung have waited for 20 years, Lu said yesterday.

    The new line is set to run eastward from the Port of Taichung, connecting mountainous areas with the coast and intersecting with the Green Line at city hall, she said.

    It is the most important construction project in central Taiwan over the next decade, Lu added.

    Once construction of the new line starts, the city would start construction on seven lines in parallel to form a network around Taiwan’s central region, Lu said.

    While Taipei and New Taipei City have developed MRT systems, central Taiwan is lacking, she said.

    Developing one line at a time is too slow, Lu said, adding that she hopes the legislature and central government could provide assistance for the new lines so that work could start as soon as possible.

    The Blue Line would be 24.78km long with 20 stations, starting from the Port of Taichung and ending at the Jianguo Market （建國市場） in East District （東區）, Taichung Rapid Transit System Bureau head Su Jui-wen （蘇瑞文） said.

    The total project cost is estimated at NT$161.5 billion （US$5.5 billion）, Su added.

    The new line would have elevated and underground sections, with stations by the coast using rust-resistant technology to ensure durability, he said.

    Construction on underground stations would use earth-pressure balance shields to reduce the impact on residents, he said.

    Stations intersecting with the Green Line and Taiwan Railway Corp lines would offer in-station transfers for passengers to maximize convenience, he said.

