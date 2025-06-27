《TAIPEI TIMES》 Japanese official seeks bilateral ties boost

Japanese Representative Takayuki Kobayashi speaks at a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times

2025/06/27 03:00

‘NON-RED’ PLANS: Historical, economic and ‘heart-to-heart’ ties are the important bonds between Japan and Taiwan that he wants to cement, Takayuki Kobayashi said

By Esme Yeh / Staff reporter

Japanese Representative Takayuki Kobayashi yesterday said that his visit to Taiwan was aimed at exploring the development of “non-red” supply chains, as well as boosting bilateral ties to prevent Taiwan from being isolated.

Kobayashi, who is a former minister of state for economic security, has met with President William Lai （賴清德）, Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu （韓國瑜）, former president Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） and other Taiwanese dignitaries on his visit.

He arrived on Wednesday and is to depart today.

“It has been seven years since my last visit to Taiwan,” Kobayashi told a news conference in Taipei. “Japan and Taiwan share fundamental values, and Taiwan has been a friend and partner to Japan for many years.”

The meeting with Lai lasted longer than expected, about an hour-and-a-half, with in-depth discussions over a wide range of topics, he said, adding that the exchange was fruitful.

He and Lai not only exchanged opinions about how to deepen the relationship between Taiwan and Japan, but also discussed economic security issues and other common challenges facing the two sides, Kobayashi said.

Lai told him that “as far as the Indo-Pacific’s peace and stability is concerned, I highly expect Japan to assume the leadership,” he said, adding that he considered them to be Lai’s most impressive remarks.

Asked what he sought to achieve in his visit to Taiwan, Kobayashi said that he values “spiritual bonds” as a politician.

Historical, economic and “heart-to-heart” ties are the three important bonds between Japan and Taiwan, he said, adding that he aims to cement them with his visit.

The bonds hold the strategic significance of preventing Taiwan from being isolated, Kobayashi said.

He said that his experience as minister of economic security, as well as his economic security work for his Liberal Democratic Party, allowed him to engage in substantive discussions with Lai, Han and other Cabinet ministers regarding the development of “non-red” supply chains.

