《TAIPEI TIMES》Navy says submarine delivery on schedule

The SS-711 Hai Kun submarine undergoes a sea acceptance test in Kaohsiung on Tuesday last week. Photo: Lee Hui-chou, Taipei Times

2025/06/26 03:00

By Fang Wei-li and Lery Hiciano / Staff reporter, with staff writer

After undergoing several sea trials, Taiwan’s first indigenous defense submarine, the SS-711 Hai Kun （海鯤, or Narwhal） is set complete all of its sea acceptance tests by Sept. 30 and be delivered in November on schedule, the navy said yesterday.

Navy Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Chiu Chun-jung （邱俊榮） told a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee that the submarine would undergo three to four surface trials before conducting submerged tests.

Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Lin Yi-chun （林憶君） and Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Legislator Hsu Chiao-hsin （徐巧芯） asked about the submarine’s status and testing schedule.

The Hai Kun first left port last week to test its stability while surfaced, Chiu said, adding that tests are proceeding as planned.

Further trials would focus on its stability and performance in different sea conditions, he added.

After surface trials, the submarine would conduct 50m and 200m dive tests, with the goal of completing all sea acceptance tests by Sept. 30 and delivering the vessel in November, Chiu said.

There are 34 test items divided into three stages: surface trials, shallow-water trials and deep-water trials, Minister of National Defense Wellington Koo （顧立雄） said.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Puma Shen （沈伯洋） said that rumors about issues with the submarine’s hull were first spread by China’s Voice of Strait in a radio broadcast on Wednesday last week and amplified by Internet commentators.

The media should verify rumors before quoting them and contributing to misinformation, Shen said, adding that the ministry should be quicker to communicate with the public.

Shipbuilder CSBC Corp, Taiwan （台灣國際造船） should also have been speedier in debunking the rumors, he said.

“If the other side engages in this type of behavior, then clarifying the situation more swiftly would help the public,” he said, apparently referring to China.

Koo promised to review and improve the ministry’s communication with the public and the media.

The Hai Kun’s hull does not have any defects and protrusions on it are critical sonar components, Koo said, adding that British and Australian submarines have similar designs.

