為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》UK navy unveils plans near Taiwan

    The British Royal Navy’s HMS Spey is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the British Royal Navy via CNA

    The British Royal Navy’s HMS Spey is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the British Royal Navy via CNA

    2025/06/26 03:00

    FREEDOM OF NAVIGATION: The UK would continue to reinforce ties with Taiwan ‘in a wide range of areas’ as a part of a ‘strong unofficial relationship,’ a paper said

    By Sam Garcia / Staff writer, with CNA

    The UK plans to conduct more freedom of navigation operations in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy told the British House of Commons on Tuesday.

    British Member of Parliament Desmond Swayne said that the Royal Navy’s HMS Spey had passed through the Taiwan Strait “in pursuit of vital international freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.”

    Swayne asked Lammy whether he agreed that it was “proper and lawful” to do so, and if the UK would continue to carry out similar operations.

    Lammy replied “yes” to both questions.

    The Spey, a River-class offshore patrol vessel, on Wednesday last week sailed through the Taiwan Strait after participating in joint exercises in the East China Sea with Australia, Japan, South Korea and the US, the Royal Navy said at the time.

    On Monday, the Spey and Australia’s HMAS Sydney carried out a freedom of navigation operation in waters surrounding the Taiwan-claimed Spratly Islands （Nansha Islands, 南沙群島） in the South China Sea.

    In September 2021, the Spey and the HMS Tamar, another River-class vessel, departed from the UK to begin deployments in the Indo-Pacific region that would last at least five years, Royal Navy reports said.

    Before Wednesday last week, the Spey was confirmed to have traveled through the Taiwan Strait at least once during its Indo-Pacific deployment, including a transit in the first half of last year.

    The Royal Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier, the HMS Prince of Wales, departed England in late April to begin an operational deployment to the Indo-Pacific region.

    Meanwhile, in Lammy’s statement to the House of Commons on the British government’s approach to China following the cross-Whitehall audit, he said that “our approach to China must stay rooted both in international law and deterrence... And we will continue to work with our regional partners to support freedom of navigation and call out China’s abuses.”

    “We will not change our long-standing position on Taiwan, while sustaining unofficial, but vibrant ties with Taiwan on trade, on education and innovation. We will also never shy away from shining a spotlight on human rights, notably the situations in Xinjiang and Tibet,” he said.

    In related news, the UK in a national security policy paper published on Tuesday highlighted the importance of regional stability in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

    “The centrality of the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait to global trade and supply chains underscores the importance to the UK of regional stability,” the paper said.

    Titled “National Security Strategy 2025: Security for the British People in a Dangerous World,” the paper said that “there is a particular risk of escalation around Taiwan.”

    “It is the UK’s position that the Taiwan issue should be resolved peacefully by the people on both sides of the strait through constructive dialogue, without the threat or use of force or coercion,” it said.

    “We do not support any unilateral attempts to change the status quo,” it added.

    The UK would continue to reinforce ties with Taiwan “in a wide range of areas” as a part of a “strong unofficial relationship” founded on shared democratic values, it said.

    Taiwan was mentioned four times in the 50-page national security paper, all within one section.

    The UK’s position on Taiwan has not fundamentally changed over the past five years, but the paper shows that it is increasingly concerned over rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

    British Secretary of State for Defence John Healey on April 22 told a parliamentary session that peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region are not only crucial for countries within the region, but also for the UK.

    Any “discussion on the future of Taiwan is necessarily one to be conducted by peaceful negotiation rather than by threats and conflict,” Healey said.

    The UK hopes China would recognize that London is deeply concerned about security, peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, he said.

    The security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions are indivisible — a principle shared by NATO and other allies, the policy paper said.

    The likelihood of a conflict in the Indo-Pacific region is increasing and China’s actions continue to threaten international security, it said.

    In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said that it welcome’s Lammy’s remark about the UK not changing its position on Taiwan, and sustaining ties with the nation.

    The UK’s National Security Strategy stresses the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, highlighting that it is a consensus of the international community, the ministry said, adding that Taiwan plays an indispensable role in global and regional security and prosperity.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播