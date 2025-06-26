為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan’s Lin Pei-hsuan wins heptathlon in Thailand

    Taiwan’s Lin Pei-hsuan, left, competes in the 100m hurdles portion of the women’s heptathlon at the Thailand Open Track & Field Championships in Pathum Thani on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Chen Hung-chieh via CNA

    Taiwan's Lin Pei-hsuan, left, competes in the 100m hurdles portion of the women's heptathlon at the Thailand Open Track & Field Championships in Pathum Thani on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Chen Hung-chieh via CNA

    2025/06/26 03:00

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Photo courtesy of Chen Hung-chieh via CNA

    Taiwan’s Lin Pei-hsuan on Tuesday won the gold medal in the women’s heptathlon at the Thailand Open Track & Field Championships in Pathum Thani, as three other Taiwanese athletes also bagged golds.

    Lin won with a total of 4,896 points, finishing first in the 100m hurdles, high jump, shot put and javelin. She also set a new personal best in the javelin with a throw of 49.36m.

    The victory marked a comeback for the 18-year-old after a disappointing performance at the Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea late last month, when she scored 4,747 points to finish seventh.

    Her coach, Chen Hung-chieh, said they had focused on improving her shot put and javelin — two events where Lin struggled in Gumi, South Korea — and that work paid off in Thailand.

    “My focus is whether she improved in each individual event rather than just her total score,” Chen said, adding that Lin has become more focused since the Asian Championships.

    Also on Tuesday, Taiwan’s Lee Tzu-yun and Wu Yu-ting won gold medals in the men’s discus and 400m hurdles respectively, while Lo Pei-lin claimed first place in the women’s 400m hurdles.

    On Sunday, Taiwan’s Ren Chun-ying won gold in the women’s pole vault, while Chen Yi-chu won a gold medal in men’s shot put and Liu Chih-jen secured a bronze in the women’s discus throw.

    As of Tuesday, Taiwan had won seven golds, five silvers and seven bronzes at the tournament, which concluded yesterday.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    Taiwan’s Lin Pei-hsuan, back, center, poses with the gold medal after winning the women’s heptathlon at the Thailand Open Track & Field Championships in Pathum Thani on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Chen Hung-chieh via CNA

    Taiwan's Lin Pei-hsuan, back, center, poses with the gold medal after winning the women's heptathlon at the Thailand Open Track & Field Championships in Pathum Thani on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Chen Hung-chieh via CNA

    圖
    圖
