    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Americans back military defense of Taiwan: poll

    A soldier holds a Taiwanese flag during drills that simulated integrated ground and air combat in Hsinchu County on Sept. 21, 2023. Photo: Chiang Ying-ying, AP

    2025/06/25 03:00

    US LEADERSHIP: US military intervention is needed as Taiwan is a key chipmaker, it is critical to the defense of other allies and it sends a warning, the poll showed

    By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer

    Nearly 80 percent of Americans support the US taking military action to defend Taiwan if China invades or blockades Taiwan, a survey by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute released on Sunday showed.

    The poll was published as US President Donald Trump pursues disengagement from security arrangements with traditional allies in Europe, imposes tariffs on competitors and trade partners alike, and strikes Iran’s nuclear facilities.

    American support for a military intervention if China were to attack Taiwan cuts across party lines, as 75 percent of respondents believe a conflict in the region would impact US security and prosperity, the report said.

    The survey showed that 75 percent of Democrats and 70 percent of Republicans support deploying US troops to defend Taiwan.

    “When provided with reasons for defending Taiwan, support rises even higher, up to 78 percent overall and with a six-point jump among Democrats （to 81 percent） and a 10-point jump among Republicans （to 80 percent）,” the report said.

    The most compelling reasons cited for the US taking military actions to defend Taiwan are: “Taiwan is one of the world’s largest chipmakers （71 percent）; defending Taiwan is critical for the defense of other allies, such as Japan, South Korea and the Philippine （70 percent）; and if Taiwan is not defended, it will send a message to China and other adversaries that the US is not willing to stand up for its friends （70 percent）,” the report said.

    These reasons “demonstrate a clear desire for peace through strength and strong American leadership in the Indo-Pacific” region, it said.

    The report also showed that 80 percent of Americans were concerned about the overall threat Beijing poses to the US, including technology theft and cultivating economic dependence on China.

    In addition, 79 percent of respondents were worried about human rights abuses in China and its US debt holdings, it said.

    Seventy-eight percent were concerned that China would displace the US in global leadership, the institute said.

    Beijing’s growing military strength and advancements in artificial intelligence technology were also causes for concern, it said.

    The survey showed that 64 percent of Americans believed that the US should be more engaged and take the lead in international events, up 20 percentage points from 2022.

    “These results demonstrate Americans continue to believe in President Reagan’s vision of peace through strength,” the institute quoted its director, Roger Zakheim, as saying.

    “Across party lines, Americans see US international leadership both as a strategic necessity and a moral obligation,” he said.

    “They understand the US cannot remain secure or prosperous by retreating from the world,” he added.

